Revenge and a piece of club history will be on the minds of AFC Sudbury Reserves’ players and coaching staff heading into Saturday’s home CNet Training quarter-final tie with Framlingham Reserves (2.30pm).

Their fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division North rivals left The MEL Group Stadium in October having dished out a footballing lesson to the academy side, winning 9-2.

As well as looking to settle that particular score, there is also the little matter of being able to lay claim to becoming the first Sudbury academy side to reach the last four of the county’s highly-regarded Senior Cup competition. It would also put the young Yellows within 90 minutes of a potential showpiece final at Portman Road, with Suffolk FA having hoping to be able stage it at Ipswich Town.

Danny Laws (left). Picture: Mecha Morton

And after prevailing via a penalty shootout at lower-league Bungay Town in the third round on April 24, Danny Laws has said he will not be changing the make-up of the side for the tie.

“It will be a complete under-17s team, apart from (former academy) ‘keeper James Askew,” said the club’s academy director.

“We lost 9-2 at home to them and they are a good side going forward. Danny Smith, Lingy (Alex Ling), (Joe) Berry who scored in the previous round, that is a dangerous front three.

“But for our young lads there is only one way you are going to learn.

“We went to Bungay and I don’t think many people gave us a chance but we were in that (1-1 draw) and then there was only one winner in the shootout: we took confident penalties and James, who was magnificent, made saves.”

Ahead of the behind-closed-doors tie, he added: “Since I have been at Sudbury academy we have been in that Suffolk Senior Cup quarter-finals a lot and a couple of times we should have won it and I would love it if this team could go to the semi and do one better because they are a bit unfancied.”

Dan Smith and Jayden Coen are both unavailable for selection due to being cup-tied.

