Long Melford have issued a raft of announcements this week, but one set of history-making signings have sent views on the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club’s Twitter account sky rocketing.

For a club that averages crowds around the 100 mark, a post with 12,500 views would have previously been unimaginable to the volunteers who control the Villagers' social media presence.

But there is now a new audience, with a very African flavour, set to keep a close eye on events at Stoneylands in 2023/24 following the addition of wingers Luwa Luwabelwa and Nkosi (Nico) Mwanzi.

Luwa Luwabelwa (left) and Nkosi (Nico) Mwanzi are the first Zambians to play for Long Melford, one of the oldest football clubs in England Picture: LMFC

They become the first Zambian players to represent what has been recorded by the Long Melford Heritage Society as the 10th oldest club in England, having been dated back to 1868.

Manager David Hennessey, who has high hopes for the lifelong friends, said: “They are based out of the University of Essex and they played for Dedham Old Boys last season.

“They came over in pre-season and they've really impressed. They’re really hard-working, great lads and it was a no-brainer to add them to the group.

The boosted Long Melford squad and their coaching staff are very much looking forward to the upcoming season Picture: Mecha Morton

“And since announcing it on social media I think we’ve seen our best Twitter numbers in terms of views and added followers from Zambia, we seem to have a new fanbase over there.”

He added: “They’re both wide forwards or wingers who can play on either flank, so we can do some interesting things with that.”

While the first-team were recording a 2-1 victory at home to higher-league Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday, Luwabelwa and Mwanzi were with the under-23s team – with the Thurlow Nunn reserves league now having moved to a development format – who took on hosting AFC Sudbury Reserves.

But they were on show to the home fans in Tuesday’s glamour friendly with former Ipswich Town and Colchester United professional Cole Skuse’s Bury Town side. A Melford side missing several players and losing the influential Ben Judge to injury 12 minutes in, far from disgracing themselves in a 2-0 reserve scoreline.

And the Zambians are not the only exciting-looking signings to rock up at Stoneylands this summer with Hennessey delighted to gain the signature of a striker who has experience playing two levels higher than their Premier Division in Clarence Emeh.

“His last club was Colney Heath but he’s been with Brightlingsea Regent and Hullbridge, so he’s played a bit of Step 3 before,” he said.

“He came over to us early in pre-season and we’ve been very impressed with his efforts. He scored a cracking goal for us against Brightlingsea on Saturday.”

Clarence Emeh, who has Step 3 experience, is one of nine new signings Picture: Mecha Morton

Harry Brown, a striker who has come across from their divisional rivals Hadleigh United, is also among nine new signings announced by the club who finished 11th last term.

All but a couple of last season’s squad have been retained but Hennessey knew he had to try and replace the 16 goals in 25 games Ryan Gibbs got for him last season. The latter made a surprise switch into a player-manager role at newly-relegated Haverhill Rovers in the close-season, taking his brother Jordan with him.

Deklyn Roy goes up for a header in Saturday’s pre-season friendly victory against higher-league Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Mecha Morton

The defensive options have also been boosted with several additions, including ‘little gem’ Tejiri Oboba – plucked from the same Hackney Marshes Sunday league scene Hennessey used to play and manage in.

Full-back Ollie Judge, who began last term with Cornard United before ending with Wivenhoe Town, joins his brother at the club.

Bury Town development players Jake Cobbold, a defender, and Callum Drakard have also signed forms at Melford along with former Linton midfielder Greg Birch.

Of the raft of new faces, Hennessey said: “At times last year we lacked any real depth. Our first 11 was very competitive but we realised playing every three to four days we could not keep up with everyone else.

“So bringing in quality players to add competition for places seemed a very sensible approach.”

Meanwhile, Melford have also had some big news to share off the pitch with the club’s ground set to take on a sponsors name for the first time in 2023/24.

Stoneylands will bear the name of former Melford player Liam Poore’s Haverhill-based rural-focused fibre broadbrand provider company Skyline Networks. It will be known as the Skyline Networks Stadium for the next three seasons.

The club’s shirts, which will continue to be given over to promote the work of the Sue Ryder palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity, will also feature a sleeve sponsor, in independent football boot seller JBootsSupply.