Bryan Adams has been announced as the third act to perform at Thetford Forest next summer as part of Forest Live 2024 gigs.

Following the announcements of Sting and Sir Tom Jones coming to the High Lodge stage, the singer with a career spanning more than 40 years and hits such as ‘Everything I Do (I Do It For You), ‘Summer of ‘69’ and ‘Run To You’ will be at Thetford Forest Live on June 20.

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Bryan Adams started off as the singer in a glam-rock band, Sweeney Todd, before striking out on his own and going on to pen some of the biggest hits of the 80s and 90s.

Bryan Adams will be preforming at Forest Live 2024 in Thetford Forest. Picture: Forest Live

Tickets for Bryan Adams go on sale on Friday at 9am, and for more information on this gig and the others for Forest Live 2024, go to forestlive.com.