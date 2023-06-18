Forestry England’s Forest Live concert series at Thetford Forest not only gave us Paul Weller last night, but also another incredible band with a highly recognisable face within it.

Weller wowed the crowds last night (click here for the review on that), but we were also blessed with the magnificent Far From Saints.

After talking to Kelly Jones, of the Strerophonics, for my Six of the Best Podcast and being given their fabulous inaugural album as an Father’s Day present, I knew we were in for a treat from Mr Jones, Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave, and their great band.

Far from Saints performing at Forestry England's 'Forest Live' concert series at High Lodge, Thetford Forest. Pictures: Lee Blanchflower

The guests of Paul came onto the stage and from the get go their amazing Americana sound was perfect for a warm evening tucked between the trees.

From the first note of Screaming Hallelujah, Jones and Lynn’s voices lit up the forest.

The gorgeous well-known gravelly sound of the former seemed to hold hands perfectly with the powerful softness of the other and trickled off stage and into the ears of the loving crowd like sweet musical honey.

I had goosebumps from the live sound of the tracks that now have pride of place in my car.

The country sounds continued as they went into Faded Black Tattoo and the forest took the drum beat of the slightly rocky and highly catchy, Take It Through The Night.

The other track which came out before the album, the wonderful Let’s Turn It Back Around also had people singing and Let The light Shine Over You was just the perfect track as the evening began to draw in.

The dreamy guitar rifts from Kelly just seemed to hang in the air and drift out into High Lodge as did Lynn’s and his wonderful voices.

The track that bought this project and the trio together was next, a cover version of Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around – which they done together on Kelly Jones’ solo UK tour in 2019.

The full rock track gave Kelly the chance to shred his guitar and for both to break out of the beautiful country vibe for a bit.

The atmosphere then went back to its cool chilled feeling with Gonna Find What’s Killing Me.

By this time, and probably about maybe two tracks in, the crowd were hooked with the offering on stage.

The set was finished with two cracking covers – The Ronettes track ‘Be My Baby’, which me and the place sang our hearts out to, and The Goo Goo Dolls ‘American Girl’.

As they left the stage, people were on their feet clapping them off.

I am sure they have gained so many fans from last night and I for one, and probably however many were there last night, hope Far From Saints continue to go from strength to strength as that showing was amazing.