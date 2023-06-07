Home   Thetford   Article

Subscribe Now

Thetford Forest Fire near Brandon sees crews from Methwold, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket attend

By Ash Jones
-
ash.jones@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 20:19, 07 June 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Firefighters are battling a fire in Thetford Forest.

Crews from Methwold, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were alerted to the scene near Brandon Road, opposite the junction with Brick Kiln Farm Lane, at 7.03pm.

Teams are using two hose reels and beaters to dampen the flames.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Thetford Forest. Picture: Google
Firefighters are battling a blaze in Thetford Forest. Picture: Google

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was contained to an area of 50x15m.

Firefighters remain at the scene.

Fire Mildenhall Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Thetford Ash Jones