Firefighters are battling a fire in Thetford Forest.

Crews from Methwold, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were alerted to the scene near Brandon Road, opposite the junction with Brick Kiln Farm Lane, at 7.03pm.

Teams are using two hose reels and beaters to dampen the flames.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Thetford Forest. Picture: Google

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was contained to an area of 50x15m.

Firefighters remain at the scene.