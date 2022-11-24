Tommy Fletcher wants to sign off his first year as a professional with another knockout win when he steps into the ring at The O2 in London on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old, who came through the amateur ranks at Attleborough Boxing Club, faces Jiri Krejci, of the Czech Republic, looking to extend his perfect record as a pro to 3-0.

Hockwold cum Wilton's Fletcher has won his first two professional bouts via knockout and, with his latest outing this weekend set for a primetime slot on the BT Sport-televised Zach Parker vs John Ryder undercard, the ‘Norfolk Nightmare’ is aiming to go out of 2022 with a bang.

Tommy Fletcher (third right) returned to Attleborough Boxing Club this week ahead of fighting at The O2 in London this weekend Picture: Contributed

“I’ve been training hard and putting in the graft,” he said. “It’s probably been one of my best training camps I’ve had, in terms of how hard I’ve trained and how much I’ve been doing every day.

“I’ve been training pretty much every day. I’ve got a tough opponent for this fight, but I’ve got ambitions of winning titles.

“I don’t think he’s a big puncher. I’ve watched him on YouTube. He’s very fit and comes forward and throws a lot of punches, so I’ve prepared my training camp around that.

“I believe I’ll knock him out. It will be good to smash him and end the year on a bang, 3-0 and three knockouts hopefully.”

After catching the eye in front of the BT Sport cameras in his pro debut against Aron Vrnoga in July, it was a much different experience for Fletcher last time out in September as his bout with Toni Visic served as the float fight and took place after the main event.

The towering cruiserweight is now being lined up for a return in front of the cameras on Saturday and is expected to be backed by a large following at The O2.

“I’ve sold hundreds of tickets,” Fletcher said. “I’m doing really well with the tickets and I would just like to thank everyone who has spent their hard-earned money on buying tickets to come and watch me.

“I’ve got a lot of people from Norfolk and even the surrounding area coming out to watch me and we’re going there as a team. They’re all a part of it.

“I’m blessed really. I’m only 20 years old and I’m fighting in all these arenas.

“It’s crazy being able to do this at such a young age.

“I want to thank my management S-JAM and Frank Warren for giving me these opportunities.

“I’ve got a great future ahead of me as long I stay focused. I can be a star in this sport and put Norfolk on the map.”