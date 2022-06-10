Tommy Fletcher is promising fight fans an explosive introduction when he steps into the ring for his professional debut next month.

The Hockwold cum Wilton cruiserweight, who rose through the ranks at Attleborough Boxing Club, has been named on the Joe Joyce undercard at the OVO Arena, Wembley on July 2, with his first opponent to be unveiled next week.

After weeks of detailed preparation, the ‘Norfolk Nightmare’ – a former schoolboy in Hockwold, Feltwell and Brandon – will make his bow in a four-round contest, having recently signed with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

Tommy Fletcher, pictured alongside promoter Frank Warren, will make his professional debut next month Picture: Queensberry Promotions

“I believe I’ll knock my opponent out on the night, whoever it may be,” said the two-time national amateur champion, ahead of the show set to go out live on BT Sport.

“My aim is to put on a calculated, but vicious display in front of my fans. I’m fully focused and every day I’m waking up thinking about the fight.

“I can’t box on a show like this and not put on a performance.

Tommy Fletcher is still waiting to see who he will be fighting at Wembley Arena on July 2

“A lot of people make their debuts on small hall shows, but I’m boxing on a show that only some fighters can dream of.”

It is almost two years since Fletcher last climbed into the ring as an amateur, but the 20-year-old southpaw says it will not affect his performance on a bumper card of action that also includes the likes of Jason Cunningham, Callum Johnson and Nathan Heaney.

“There’s going to be nerves as I’m being thrown into the deep end, but they will only make me sharper and if was fighting this weekend I’d be ready to do the business,” said the former Breckland School pupil.

“I’ve been training hard five days a week under the guidance of Mark Tibbs and Jimmy Tibbs and I couldn’t be in better hands really.

“I’ve been doing a lot of track work and also a lot of rounds on the pads so all bases have been covered.

“I’ve sparred against Dan Azeez and Ipswich fighter Fabio Wardley and they’re both heavier than me.”

The former Attleborough amateur, who won a gold medal representing England in Germany in his time with the Norfolk club, will have a good following in the capital after selling close to 400 tickets for his big fight.

Tommy Fletcher sparring ahead of his professional debut in the ring Picture: Contributed

Promoter Frank Warren said: “The stakes are high for all the Queensberry boxers in action on July 2.

“Jason Cunningham versus Zolani Tete is about as even as match-making can be in boxing and the same can be said regarding Callum Johnson versus Igor Mikhalkin.

Tommy Fletcher (blue) boxed for Attleborough earlier in his career

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the heavyweight juggernaut Joe Joyce back in action too and seeing two of our crowd-pleasers in Sam Noakes and Nathan Heaney perform at Wembley.

“As well as seeing the much-anticipated debut of the giant Tommy Fletcher, it promises to be a thrilling night of action not to be missed.”

* Fletcher – tipped for big things in the ring – is looking for sponsorship as he looks to fulfil his dream of making it to the very top of the sport.

Anyone interested in supporting him should contact his dad Ricky Fletcher on 07309 732300.