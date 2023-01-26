Tommy Fletcher says he is ready to step up for his first six-round fight when he returns to the ring at the OVO Arena Wembley, in London, on Saturday night.

The former Attleborough Boxing Club star made an immediate impact in his first year in the pro ranks in 2022, with three knockout wins from his three bouts.

Two of those victories, including the latest against Jiri Krejci, at The O2 last November, came in the first round, and all were scheduled for only four rounds.

Tommy Fletcher returns to the ring this weekend Picture: Queensbury Promotions

‘The Norfolk Nightmare’ is now moving up to six rounds when he faces Darryl Sharp on Saturday, in a bout which forms part of the Anthony Yarde v Artur Beterbiev undercard live on BT Sport.

“I’m doing my first six rounder,” the former Attleborough Boxing Club member said. “Darryl’s a former Southern Area or county champion, he did win a belt, and he’s very experienced.

“He’s a southpaw as well. I’m a southpaw and you don’t often face two southpaws together, but I think with my boxing style I feel like I do really good with southpaws.

“I can get my jab off well and I think I’ll gel with his style. I’ve got a lot of range on him and I think I’ll smash him.

“I know from people that I’ve spoken to six rounds is going to be tough, but I’ve got ambitions on winning titles and the big money.

“I’ve got to get through this guy. I know it’s going to be tough regardless, but it’s going to be a good fight.”

Fletcher, who turned 21 last Friday, returns to Wembley this weekend, the same venue where he made his pro debut in July last year, knocking out Aron Vronga inside the opening minute.

The towering cruiserweight then extended his perfect record to 3-0 with two more knockouts, but is now gearing up for a 2023 he hopes will see him make more strides forward.

“I feel like 2022 was the best year of boxing I’ve had so far, in amateur and pro,” he said.

“I’ve had a really good start. I think some people can be good amateurs, but when they turn over pro they don’t really gel well and don’t do as good.

“I think I’m exceeding where I should be at right now, but I’ll keep stepping up.

“I’m only on my fourth fight and this time I’m stepping up to six rounds. It’s quite soon.

“I’m going to get a good ranking now and I’m getting up there, but I’ve got to take my time. I don’t want to take any silly fights yet.”

Fletcher is sponsored by 24/7 Facility Maintenance LTD and SD Scaffolding.