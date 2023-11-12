A multi award-winning Thetford hotelier has stepped into the kickboxing ring, doing something he has never done before but could be making another career of it.

Gez Chetal, from the Thomas Paine Hotel, in Whitehart Street, took the microphone for East Anglian Kickboxing Academy’s first showcase of talent as master of ceremonies in front of around 500 people at the Ark Nightclub in Newmarket, on October 29.

Gez said: “Billy Brown, owner of the academy, asked me if I would do it as people MCing and refereeing are in short supply at the moment and he has been planning this thing for about six months.

Gez Chetal with chief Instructor and founder of the East Anglian Kickboxing Academy, Billy Brown

“So I thought I would give it a go as the show must go on.

“I studied famous boxing MC Michael Buffer in the run up to it and the first thing I said when I got in there was ‘Let’s get ready to rumble’ and the crowd seemed to love it. So now I am just waiting for the call up to do the next Tyson Fury fight.”

Billy said Gez, who calling himself ‘Jazzy Gez’ on the night, did a fantastic job for his club, which has around 160 members and is based at Stephenson Way in Thetford.

He said: It was our first show and Gez really pleased the crowd throughout.

“I said to Gez there is a space for him to do this for us again and others in the future as a lot of people from different clubs were there on the night asking about his availability, so who knows, he might have a future in doing this more.”