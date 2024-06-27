A man has been sentenced for drug driving this week after being involved in a near miss collision at a Thetford car meet.

Joshua Graves, 24, of Stour Green, Ely appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleading guilty to drug driving and possession of cannabis.

He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £148.

Graves was arrested near to the Thetford car meet on January 6. Picture: iStock

The sentence relates to an incident on January 6, when police spotted Graves involved in a near miss collision after he left the town meet and noticed an overpowering smell of cannabis in his car .

Officers had been there as a part of Operation Octane, a cohesive approach towards car meets which works to encourage positive engagement between officers and those attending car meets and appropriate prosecution for those choosing to commit offences.

Due to his manner of driving, officers approached Graves in his car and after a positive roadside drugs wipe he was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of a class B drug.