Thetford Town have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after beating Newmarket Town 2-1 at Mundford Road on Saturday.

The Brecklanders hold the only unbeaten home record left in the Premier Division this season, and a first-half strike from Adam Laker put them 1-0 up against Newmarket at the weekend.

The Premier Division's leading goalscorer Dan Gilchrist doubled their advantage after the break with his 21st goal of the campaign, before Ali Conway pulled one back for the Jockeys from the penalty spot.

Adam Laker celebrates scoring for Thetford Town on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

The win for Thetford saw them stretch their lead at the summit to six points as nearest title rivals Harleston Town were without a game on Saturday.

The weekend started on Friday night with Ipswich Wanderers coming from a goal behind to win 3-1 at Woodbridge Town and extend their run of victories to five games in all competitions.

Luke Mallett fired the hosts Woodbridge in front, before goals from Teon Leggett, Josh Folkes and Paulo Coelho sealed all three points for Wanderers, who sit fifth in the Premier Division table, while Woodbridge remain in third spot.

Mildenhall Town are also unbeaten in five now after beating Mulbarton Wanderers 3-0 at home, with Tanner Call, Adam Capel and Josh Lee all finding the target at the Riverside Stadium.

Dan Gilchrist, pictured in possession, was on target again for Thetford Town at the weekend Picture: Richard Marsham

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Soham Town Rangers bounced back to winning ways with a 5-2 triumph at struggling Whitton United.

A brace from Sam Mulready, along with goals from Joe Carden, Jordan Chipps and Ollie Ward, clinched all the points for Rangers, while Josh Smith and Kade Ivatt were on target for Whitton, who stay in the bottom two.

Ely City slipped to a 4-0 home defeat to Sheringham as the two sides swapped places in the Premier Division table, with the Robins dropping down to 10th.

The clash between Haverhill Rovers and Kirkley & Pakefield was postponed.

Cameron King plays the ball forward for Thetford Picture: Richard Marsham

Meanwhile, Lakenheath's bid to match their club-record run in the Isuzu FA Vase from last season fell short as they lost out to Biggleswade United on penalties.

Ben Cowling's men were aiming to reach the fourth round (last 32) of the national competition for the second year in a row, and took the lead thanks to Kaine Manels' strike on the hour mark.

The Heath were then presented with a golden chance to double their lead on 78 minutes when the referee pointed to the spot, but captain Sam Hawley put his penalty over the crossbar.

Biggleswade then equalised in the 84th minute to send the third-round tie to penalties, and it was the home side who prevailed 3-1 to end Lakenheath's run in this season's Vase.

Up into Step 3, Leiston missed the chance to go top of the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central after drawing 2-2 away at Mickleover.

The Blues had trailed 2-0 after just three minutes, as Andrew Dales opened the scoring with only 19 seconds on the clock, before Stuart Bevan doubled their lead two minutes later.

Ben Fowkes immediately got Leiston back into the game with a goal straight from the restart, with Fowkes equalising midway through the first half, but with leaders Tamworth also dropping points, a victory would have seen them rise to the summit.

Leiston remain in second spot while their Suffolk rivals Needham Market are in 16th after ending their run of away games with a 0-0 draw at Stourbridge.

AFC Sudbury's Harrison Chatting wheels away after scoring the goal that secured all three points at Brentwood Town Picture: Steve Screech

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury are still four points clear at the top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division after winning 2-1 at Brentwood Town at the weekend.

The in-form Nnamdi Nwachuku took his tally for the season to 30 goals with the opener after five minutes, before Harrison Chatting grabbed the winner on 64 minutes, after Brentwood had equalised through Tom Richardson late on in the first half.

Felixstowe & Walton United moved back into the play-off spots after beating Witham Town 4-1 at home, thanks to goals from Noel Aitkens, Josh Hitter and Joe Whight (two).

After scoring his 30th of the season, AFC Sudbury's Nnamdi Nwachuku is denied a second goal at Brentwood Town by a valiant goalline block by a defender Picture: Steve Screech

Stowmarket Town dropped out of the top five after drawing 2-2 with New Salamis, although an injury-time goal from Ollie Sotoyinbo did rescue a share of the points for the Old Gold & Blacks.

Zenon Stylianides put the Step 4 newcomers in front after 54 minutes before they were reduced to 10 men when Taufee Skandari was shown a red card with 14 minutes to go.

Captain Tom Bullard then equalised for Stow a minute later, but the 10 men visitors looked to have snatched all three points when Albert Adu Donyinah put them back in front on 90 minutes, before Sotoyinbo's late intervention meant the points were shared.

Lowestoft Town also finished with a share of the spoils at home against 10 men as they drew 1-1 with Heybridge Swifts. Jake Reed's 38th-minute opener for the Trawlerboys was cancelled out by Rob Harvey on 64 minutes, with Louie Arrowsmith then sent off with nine minutes to go.

Bury Town dropped to 10th in the table following a 1-0 reverse at Grays Athletic, with Courtney Homans' 25th-minute effort proving to be decisive at Parkside.

In the Essex Senior League Premier Division, Halstead Town climbed one spot from 17th to 16th after drawing 0-0 at Sawbridgeworth Town.

Needham Market Under-23s are off the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North after running out 3-1 winners at home to Debenham LC.

Reece Golding got the Hornets back on level terms early on in the second half, but it was the Marketmen who prevailed with Archie Exworth, Dimitri Gayle and Edward Barker all finding the target to help them switch places with Debenham in the table.

Elsewhere in the First Division North, Cornard United slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Downham Town, with Josh Cheetham on target for the Ards in a game which saw them finish with 10 men after Ollie Sims was shown a red card.

AFC Sudbury Reserves are up to 11th after recording a thrilling 5-3 victory at home against Huntingdon Town, with goals for the Yellows coming from Louie Arnold, Kaya Donohoe, Dylan Kirk, Liam Pearce and Reuben Swann.

Kyle Baker and Joe Keeley were both on target for Diss Town in the second half of their 4-2 defeat away at Leiston Reserves, who scored through Kai Fletcher (two), Ashdon Fowler and Joe McNeil.

Midweek fixtures (7.45pm kick off unless stated)

Tuesday, December 6

Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central

Needham Market v Hednesford Town

Rushall Olympic v Leiston

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Brentwood Town v Bury Town

Stowmarket Town v Grays Athletic

Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup

March Town United v Newmarket Town

Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy

Halstead Town v Romford

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Harwich & Parkeston v Needham Market Under-23s