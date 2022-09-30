The next six weeks will really demonstrate whether Norwich City are genuine contenders for Championship promotion.

A busy October comprises eight matches for Dean Smith’s side – with three more to follow in early November before the hiatus for the World Cup begins.

It is a period that includes trips to a number of promotion-chasing sides in Watford, Sheffield United and Burnley. There are also tricky fixtures against some of the season’s surprise early packages, such as Reading and QPR.

Norwich City fan columnist Edward Seaman

A lot has been said in recent weeks in the results versus performances debate, but in my mind it is clear we need to move up a gear or two to maintain our form.

Central to that is the midfield area, where I feel we have been weak and have failed to control games, as was particularly evident last time out against West Brom.

I like Kenny McLean and believe he is more than competent at this level, but the holding role doesn’t suit his skills set.

It’s a position he has been forced to fill thanks to injuries to Isaac Hayden and Jacob Sorensen – and their return to fitness cannot come soon enough.

Hayden in particular, who I hope will have big impact following his summer arrival from Newcastle.

When you think about the profile for a defensive midfielder, Hayden certainly fits the bill in terms of physical stature. But he also has that important quality of knowing where to be to break up opposition attacks, as well as possessing an abundance of experience.

His sheer presence in midfield should allow the likes of Marcelino Nunez, Aaron Ramsey and Gabriel Sara to flourish in more advanced positions.

Nunez has taken to life in England like a duck to water, but there is room for improvement for the other two summer arrivals.

I don’t think there are any question marks over their technical abilities but both have found the physical demands of the Championship much harder to adapt to.