The transfer window rarely "slams shut" in NR1, instead it quietly closes, the curtains are drawn and we wake up the following morning with no news of signings or departures, writes James Hotchkiss.

Last week was no exception, despite supporters hoping for a new left-back to come in and cover the position that had seen six different players take up the role due to an incredibly bad run of injuries.

It soon became clear that finding someone to fill in for a few weeks was going to prove difficult, and with Sam Byram able to slot in after returning from injury, attention started to turn to possible exits.

Norwich City supporter James Hotchkiss steps up from the bench in place of regular columnist Edward Seaman

Milot Rashica and Jordan Hugill were both linked with moves away as we moved closer to the deadline, but both stayed put.

Hopefully they are able to play a part in a relentless Championship season, where a large squad can pay dividends, especially with the opportunity to call upon five substitutes this season.

Norwich have already shown the benefits of being able to bring the likes of Pukki, Hernández and Cantwell off the bench - players that would walk into most Championship team’s starting XI.

The biggest name touted with an exit, pretty much since relegation was confirmed last season, was Max Aarons.

Earlier in the window Norwich had reportedly rejected loan offers from Serie A duo Atalanta and Monza. And as the transfer countdown clock ticked down, Daniel Farke’s Borussia Monchengladbach had reportedly come in for him, followed by Villareal, and Southampton supposedly making an enquiry before opting to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on a loan on deadline day.

So Norwich’s best bit of business on deadline day proved to be keeping hold of Max, who has started this season incredibly well and the “Star Man” seems to be recapturing some of his form from the last Championship winning campaign, despite the possible distraction of being linked with some big names across the continent.

Of the squad additions made earlier in the summer, Marcelino Núñez, already appears to be a great signing.

His assist for Teemu Pukki’s opener in the 3-0 win against Coventry on Saturday had real Emi Buendia vibes in the way he closed down and won possession, before sliding in a perfectly weighted through-ball to allow the Finn to open his account for the season – his 79th for the club.

At a rumoured £3m, it looks like the scouting team have found a real gem after transferring their interests from Europe to South America since Brexit.

We have seen some glimpses from Brazilian signing, Gabriel Sara, who has mainly made cameo appearances from the bench whilst making his way back from injury – whilst Isaac Hayden is yet to make his debut since his loan signing from Newcastle as he recovers from an injury setback.

Fellow loan signing, Aaron Ramsey (no, not that one) has started to show why he is rated so highly by Aston Villa, and why they hope he follows his progression in the footsteps of his brother, Jacob.

Notably both brothers got assists for their respective clubs at the weekend.

So with no further ins or outs, Norwich continue (until January, at least) with the squad that has seen them go from bottom of the Championship to second after a run of five wins on the spin (matching the number of victories achieved last season in the Premier League).

The loud voices from the minority calling for Dean Smith to go after Norwich fell to the foot of the Championship have quietened and the feel-good atmosphere at Carrow Road is returning – arguably for the first time since promotion in 2018/19, thanks to a promotion season behind closed doors and a couple of non-competitive seasons in the Premier League.

Let's hope this good run of form which has propelled us into the automatic promotion slot continues, although after the farcical use of VAR in the Premier League last weekend, my final words are my Dad’s, who says “We’re better off out of it!"