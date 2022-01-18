A 'prolific' offender who went on a crime spree in Suffolk has been jailed for 54 weeks.

Benjamin Cook, of Mother Julian Close, Thetford, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday after admitting three counts of theft, two counts of fraud, one burglary offence and another of handling stolen goods.

The 28-year-old was also made the subject of a five-year Community Behaviour Order and asked for similar offences to be taken into consideration.

Benjamin Cook. Picture: Norfolk Police.

The offences took place in Griston, Carbrooke, Lakenheath, Feltwell, Besthorpe, Thetford, Mildenhall and East Harling between March 1 and 25 last year.

Cook was arrested in connection with the offences in June 2021 and remanded into custody until his sentencing hearing on Friday.

Michael Shrigley, 39, of no fixed abode but from the Thetford area, was also jailed for four years and three months at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday in connection with the same investigation.

Michael Shrigley. Picture: Norfolk Police.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, going equipped for theft offences, fraud by false representation, five charges of theft from motor vehicles and four commercial burglaries.

He was also made the subject of a 10-year Community Behaviour Order.

Sgt Daniel Shelley, of Norfolk Police, said: “It was a joint effort between officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies who worked hard to bring these two prolific offenders to justice.

"In addition, the fact the court imposed Community Behaviour Orders on both defendants gives us the opportunity to prevent further offences being committed and I hope provides reassurance to the public that we will deal with persistent law breakers."

