Thetford Town continued their preparations for the 2020/21 season with an entertaining 2-2 draw with Framlingham Town in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening, writes Simon Staines.

This was the first of a series of friendlies for Town in August - games against Mundford, Bury Town and Histon follow - as Town prepare for the new season, with a scheduled, but currently unconfirmed start date of early September.

Following the abandonment of last season, more than five months had passed since Thetford last played at Mundford Road, and the game was held with Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Valter Rocha played for Mildenhall Town last season after testing himself at a higher level but is now a free agentPicture: Mark Westley

It meant no supporters were allowed, changing rooms were closed, and there was the somewhat surreal sight of the Town chairman spraying the match balls with disinfectant at half-time.

On a sultry evening, with both sides lacking match action, the expectation for the game was low. However, it was a game played at a decent pace with plenty of good football on display. Thetford had the better of the first half before Framlingham went on to dominate after the interval.

Thetford’s starting 11 mainly contained players who were at the club last season. However, there was a debut for new Town goalkeeper Frank Gammon, formerly of Fakenham Town and Lakenheath, signed to add depth to the position, with teenager Jamie Humphries already at the club.

Quevin Castro ended last season on loan at Bury Town from Ipswich TownPicture: Mark Westley

Valter Rocha and Quevin Castro both started for Town. The Portuguese brothers left the club the previous summer and, with both currently unattached, offer Town fans the tantalising prospect of a return for the 2020/21 season.

Midfielder Castro had spent the whole of last season on trial with Ipswich Town, including a loan spell with Bury Town from the turn of the year.

Town started brightly but fell behind in the eighth minute, when an unmarked George Exworth headed home from close range.

The lead lasted just three minutes, as Castro’s long ball picked out Rocha’s run into the inside left channel, who finished clinically into the bottom right-hand corner.

Football returned to Mundford Road on Tuesday night for Matt Morton's (pictured) sidePicture: Marcus Barreto

From an Andrew Cusack corner, Elliot Smith’s header, from six yards out, was excellent saved by visiting keeper Ben Vincent, and from a tight angle, Michael Campbell’s follow-up struck the post.

Thetford carved out the better chances and took the lead when Rocha controlled Max Melanson’s pass and hooked a neat right foot finish past Vincent.

Soon after the interval, Melanson set Campbell clear of the visiting defence, but the finish lacked control and went a yard wide.

From then on Framlingham took control. They moved the ball with pace through midfield and started to test Gammon.

The keeper, a vocal presence throughout, made a fine double save from close range, and a 20-yard effort from Danny Smith clipped the post.

Despite their dominance, it took until the 76th minute for the visitors to draw level. Smith was released by a pass into the left hand side of the area and produced a composed finish.

The visitors continued to apply pressure but could not find a winner, as Gammon continued to frustrate them.

Thetford starting XI: Gammon, Bond, Morton, L.Bailey, Cusack, Smith, Melanson, Hemming, Rocha, Campbell, Castro.

