Residents in Thetford and the surrounding areas are being told to expect increased noise pollution as the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath conduct flying activities.

The flights will be carried out between today and Thursday but there are no plans for low-altitude flying in the area.

All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations.

Residents in West Suffolk are being told to expect more noise as an airbase conducts increased flying activities. Picture: Mark Westley.

A RAF Lakenheath spokesperson said: "These operations demonstrate our capability to rapidly generate air response and provide aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance."