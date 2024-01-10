The owner of a Thetford mobile gym business has opened a new private studio in the town to help his clients, old and new, with their fitness goals.

Pete Gardner, who started The Gym Van which covers Norfolk and Suffolk in 2018, officially opened the GV Camp Fitness Studio at the Charles Burrell Centre in the town’s Staniforth Road, on Saturday.

Having expanded his business with his new fully kitted base, the 56-year-old said he was excited by this new chapter.

Mayor of Thetford Town Councillor Stuart Wright, Pete Gardner and Denise Wright celebrating the opening. Picture: Mecha Morton

The studio is fully kitted out for appointment only one-to-one sessions, groups sessions and classes. Picture: Mecha Morton

He added: “The support for The Gym Van since I started has been amazing – people really took to being able to work out in their own environments and I have also been running outdoor boot camps too.

“But I found when the weather got bleak business dropped off a little, so after renting a space at the centre from Rich at Tiger Fitness for three and a half years I finally got my own space, which is great.”

Pete who focuses on more mature clientele said the studio has everything for his private PT sessions, small group workouts up to a maximum of four and classes that he runs for up to 12 people

Pete was able to show the pair all of the equipment the new venture has, even letting them test some out for themselves. Picture: Mecha Morton

The GV Camp Fitness Studio, which opened on Saturday, is an expansion of Pete Gardner’s highly-popular The Gym Van business. Picture: Mecha Morton

He added: “This could not have been possible without my clients and class members supporting me as they have been a massive influence to me on taking this next step and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

To find out more details, go to thegymvan.co.uk.