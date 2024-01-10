Owner of The Gym Van, which has clients in Suffolk and Norfolk, opens new fitness studio at Thetford’s Charles Burrell Centre
The owner of a Thetford mobile gym business has opened a new private studio in the town to help his clients, old and new, with their fitness goals.
Pete Gardner, who started The Gym Van which covers Norfolk and Suffolk in 2018, officially opened the GV Camp Fitness Studio at the Charles Burrell Centre in the town’s Staniforth Road, on Saturday.
Having expanded his business with his new fully kitted base, the 56-year-old said he was excited by this new chapter.
He added: “The support for The Gym Van since I started has been amazing – people really took to being able to work out in their own environments and I have also been running outdoor boot camps too.
“But I found when the weather got bleak business dropped off a little, so after renting a space at the centre from Rich at Tiger Fitness for three and a half years I finally got my own space, which is great.”
Pete who focuses on more mature clientele said the studio has everything for his private PT sessions, small group workouts up to a maximum of four and classes that he runs for up to 12 people
He added: “This could not have been possible without my clients and class members supporting me as they have been a massive influence to me on taking this next step and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”
To find out more details, go to thegymvan.co.uk.