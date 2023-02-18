Thetford Golf Club is the perfect place to start a series highlighting the wonderful golf courses we have on our doorstep in the area surrounding Bury St Edmunds.

Designed by none other than five-time Open champion James Braid, whose other course architectural highlights include Gleaneagles, Dalmahoyand& Carnoustie, this heathland layout will impress any standard of player.

“Make no mistake it’s a class act” was Golf World’s summary of Thetford Golf Club, and at 6,849 yards from the back tees, you will need all the shots to master this course.

Thetford Golf Club in the winter

Set on beautiful heathland soil, winding through forest pines, the course conditions will play firm and fast during the summer, with dry and pristine conditions in the winter.

As Thetford greenkeeper David Ball commented: “A great all year round course with a challenge for every level of golfer.”

As you can see from the wonderful images David has provided us, Thetford is a stunning design with a treat at every turn.

As a quick aside, if you do need any aerial pictures, search David Ball Drone Photography, I would highly recommend him having personally seen him at work.

Returning to the course and club president Gill Welham was kind enough to detail her favourite hole on the course.

It’s such a wonderful description and encapsulates why we hold our home clubs in such high regard.

She said: “My favourite hole has to be the 15th. I used to stop off regularly on my way home from work to play the last five holes.

“The 14th is a great starting hole, but then I would turn the corner to play the 15th and it would take my breath away. It is a fabulous golf hole, particularly in the summer when the trees at the back of the green are in blossom with the sun shining through, it’s the reason you want to play golf.”

With the par three 16th often seen as Thetford’s signature hole, and David Ball describing the 17th as his favourite with “danger lurking on every shot it is a great par five. Eagle chances or double bogeys are not too far apart.” What a finishing stretch you have to look forward to.

On a personal note I have always enjoyed the 190 yard par three first hole. This has everything to do with the demanding but beautiful downhill nature of the opening tee shot, and nothing to do with me scoring a hole-in-one here on a big charity day once upon a time.

Thetford Golf Club in the autumn

Naturally the course is just one part of the charm of any golf club, and Thetford’s friendly and inclusive membership have always played a big part in its attraction.

Gill describes her President’s Day as a particular highlight. The shotgun start, BBQ and live music by the 18th green is all arranged to ensure members and their guests have the most social experience. I look forward to my invite later in the year!

This attention to detail goes right through the staff with excellent coaching and golfing holidays provided by professional Stuart Smith, and when the greenstaff highlight hand-cutting the greens as their favourite job, you know that they are extremely proud of the condition the present the course in.

In summary, as it will be for all the courses on our patch, you have to go visit to understand. Thetford is a long course, but your ball will keep rolling on the fast fairways. Don’t stray into the trees unless you want to see some wonderful wildlife, but as you can see from the images, you will be on some pretty special land.

Bury St Edmunds

The juniors were out in force for their February Stableford at Bury St Edmunds, and despite soft conditions negating much run on the ball, all the players scored over 30 points.

Taking top spot off 18 handicap was Jacob Severn with 37 points, his round including a birdie on the second and a par on SI1 16th. Second on countback was Sam Holland just pipping Shae Baldwin.

The Midweek Mixed Stableford saw Clare Sykes come out on top with a total of 38 points, ahead of Ray Peachey and Garry Clark on 37 points apiece.

The Suffolk

It was a busy week at The Suffolk with five competitions played.

The Seniors Stableford kicked off the week with Rob Kennedy beating Alan Horne on countback with 34 points. Another countback was needed in the midweek Stableford, this time Chris Tate was the victor over Richard Budgen with 36 points.

No countback was needed in the seniors 4BBB but another victory for Rob Kennedy with Peter Sharpe as his partner they returned 44 points.

There was also a Saturday and Sunday Medal with Paul Hawkins winning Saturday returning a nett 67, and Val O’Neill going one better on Sunday with a nett 66.

Next week another new series begins so make sure to tune in for that, but until then, have a great golfing week.