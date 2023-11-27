Sir Tom Jones has been announced as the second act to perform at Thetford Forest next summer as part of Forest Live 2024 gigs.

The news that the Welsh legend is coming to the High Lodge concert series on June 28 next year comes after Sting was confirmed as the first name in November.

Best known for songs including ‘It’s Not Unusual’, ‘What’s New, Pussycat?’, ‘Green, Green Grass of Home’ and ‘Delilah’, Sir Tom has had a remarkable career spanning more than six decades.

Sir Tom Jones will be at Forest Live 2024 at High Lodge, Thetford, on June 28, 2024. Picture: Forest Live.

He is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling more than 100 million records.

Supporting the Welsh wonder for his gig, will be British singer Gabrielle, known for the chart-topping track ‘Dreams’ as well as ‘Out of Reach’ amongst many other hits.

Tickets for Tom Jones and Gabrielle at Thetford forest on June 28, 2024, go on sale on Friday at 9am.

Gabrielle will be the support act for Sir Tom Jones. Picture: Forest Live

For more information, go to forestlive.com.