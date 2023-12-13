Banham Zoo has released images of a second birth in a year for one of its critically-endangered monkey species at the site.

The new baby black-headed spider monkey, which was born on November 15 to 13-year-old mum Hattie, is the second to be born at the highly popular zoo this year, following the birth of another in August.

The new baby black-headed spider monkey with his mum, Hattie. Picture: Banham Zoo

On the new arrival and helping to keep the species going, the zoo said on social media it was ‘excited to be protecting their future’.

Originating from the likes of Columbia, Ecuador and Panama, black-headed spider monkeys are classed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).