The NHS Better Health/Healthier Families website considers healthy breakfasts. It admits a healthy brekkie is a great way to start any day.

But what constitutes healthy?

You've slept badly, or you're in a rush to get to that 9.05am meeting with the boss. Messing about with Joe Wicks' overnight oats or making a banana and blueberry smoothie (with all that washing up afterwards) just isn't an option.

For me, a grabbed granola bar or a lukewarm bowl of porridge (plus coffee) is as good as it gets.

So when my eldest and his new wife invited me to Fordham's White Pheasant one sunny September Sunday for breakfast just as he returned from honeymoon, I jumped at the offer.

Let's see how the professionals do it, I thought. Let's set myself up for the day ahead and see what a real breakfast looks like.

Full English at £12

The White Pheasant in this quiet village on the A142 between Newmarket and Ely has long been on my 'to do' list. I lived in Fordham for 16 years and remember the venue of old. It's a lot more peaceful dining there now with the bypass established and diverting traffic away from what was once a busy lorry route.

There's a warm, homely feel as you enter the Pheasant - we were shown swiftly to our table by our attentive yet not overbearing waitress.

For me, coffee is *the* barometer of how much I'm going to enjoy a meal. And it was good - good aroma, no bitter aftertaste and hints of other flavours in there.

The Pheasant's Sunday breakfast menu is compact - there's a Full English (£12) with black pudding, sausage, a couple of large mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, beans, eggs and bread. My son had this and the looks said it all. He cleared his plate and even his Flat White (he's as much a coffee snob as I am) went down without a whimper.

I toyed with the vegetarian full English (good value at a tenner) but instead opted for the Toasted Focaccia, Crushed Avocado, Poached Eggs and Herb Oil (£9 and the cheapest item on the menu). Apart from looking like an Instagrammer's dream, it tasted superb.

The eggs were just on the right side of runny and the thick focaccia was light, airy and didn't overpower the rest of the dish with stodge in any way. It was the best bit and all three of the party agreed who went for this dish.

The Pheasant's menu all sits at a tenner for eggs in four more ways involving salmon and muffins and sourdough in various dishes, plus there's a pancakes and mixed berry compote with bacon option - which may well be the next one to try when I return.

Chef Calvin Holland has put together a lovely range of menus - the regular evening version has a delicious-sounding sea bass with herb gnocchi and any menu with the delightful Baron Bigod cheese on it has to be a winner with me.

Menus and further info: www.whitepheasant.com

Fordham's White Pheasant Deli and Diner is on the main road through the village, just off the A142 bypass at 21 Market Street.