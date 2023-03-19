Everybody loves chocolate, it’s that treat that just keeps giving whether you love a bowl of chocolate ice cream or a perfect chocolate bar with that mouthwatering snap when you break off a piece.

At the restaurant, we always have something chocolatey on the menu. In the summer we go for something light, like a mousse, a delice or even a beautifully rich chocolate brulee. In the winter, always something hearty like a fondant with a warm, gooey centre.

At the moment, we have chocolatey treat on the menu that can easily be made at home with only a few bits of equipment and basic skills. A classic warm chocolate brownie with torched marshmallow, honeycomb and a light vanilla cream – give it a go.

Warm chocolate brownie, torched marshmallow, honeycomb and light vanilla cream

Brownie ingredients:

280g butter

280g dark chocolate

6 eggs

400g caster sugar

60 cocoa powder

130g plain flour

Method:

Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pan of boiling water till all smooth.

Whisk the eggs and sugar till fluffy.

Slowly pour the eggs into the chocolate mixing till smooth.

Fold in the flour and cocoa powder and mix to a smooth batter being careful not to over mix.

Put in a baking tray lined with paper and bake at 180oC for 20 minutes – it will be perfect and gooey at this stage.

Marshmallow ingredients:

70g golden syrup

45g caster sugar

25ml water

1 egg white

Method:

Put water, golden syrup and sugar in a non-stick pan and simmer till 115oC using a food thermometer to check the temperature.

Whip egg white in a mixer or by hand and when sugar mix hits temperature, slowly pour over the eggs while continually whisking till it becomes white and fluffy and cool. Then put in a piping bag ready to pipe when you serve.

Honeycomb ingredients:

200g caster sugar

5 tablespoons golden syrup

2 teaspoons bicarbonate of soda

Method:

Butter a square tin.

Put the caster sugar and golden syrup in a non-stick pan and warm till the sugar has melted – be careful not to let bubble till sugar has dissolved

Once melted, turn temperature up and cook till you have an amber colour. Take off the heat and mix in the bicarbonate of soda with a wooden spoon. Once mixed, pour into the tin and leave to cool – this will take about an hour.

Vanilla cream ingredients:

250ml double cream

Pinch of fresh vanilla

Method:

Whip until thick, then serve.

To serve:

Place the warm brownie on a plate, pipe on some marshmallow and grill lightly. Crumble on the honeycomb and put a dollop of cream on it to finish. If you really want to make it special you could add some vanilla ice cream, a real naughty treat.

Steve Angier is head chef at The Packhorse Inn, Bridge Street, Moulton, Newmarket CB8 8SP

Visit www.thepackhorseinn.com

Call 01638 751818