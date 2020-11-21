It really is a case of ‘here’s one I made earlier!’ as Blue Peter legend Peter Duncan has written and recorded Jack and the Beanstalk in his massive back garden, ready to be screened as this year’s panto at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds!

Enjoy a socially distanced panto screening on December 12-13, and marvel at Peter’s ingenious sets, fabulous costumes and real beanstalk (on his lawn!).

Giant Blunderbore is in a terrible rage. He shouts from above threatening to eat any villager who won’t pay their rent. Poor Dame Trott has to sell her precious cow Buttercup and sends her son Jack to the cow market, but all he comes back with is a worthless bag of beans. Then Jill, the grumpy Squire’s daughter, is kidnapped by the Giant’s dogs-body and taken to the castle in the clouds.

Blue Peter legend Peter Duncan (43177031)

Will Jack be the hero, climb the beanstalk, rescue his girlfriend and save the world from the human chomping ogre? He will, if you help by cheering him on!

Keeping spirits high and your family safe, you can watch the show on The Apex’s big screen from socially-distanced tables in the stalls and seats in the balcony.

View a trailer at youtube.com/watch?v=n8IuTmbPFrc

Jack and the Beanstalk, December 12-13, 2pm and 5pm, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Call 01284 758000 or visit theapex.co.uk