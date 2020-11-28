Fill your cupboards with coffee beans, top up your stockings with tea and hide new brew equipment under the tree.

Christmas is going to feel very different this year. Uncertainty and cancelled events means it is up to local businesses and special individuals to create the magic the festive season brings.

I think many can agree that one of the little pleasures during this time of year is settling down with a hot drink and a mince pie. With our range of loose leaf teas we offer varying flavours, including our special Winter blend, which is made up of Black China tea with orange peel, cloves, cornflowers and winter spices. This tea hints at panettone, and can be described as Christmas in a cup.

We want to ensure that your Christmas is as magical as ever and although you may not be able to sit in a café and warm yourself with a hot drink and a slice of cake, we hope we can help you recreate that special experience in the comfort of your own home.

So, although the roastery will be out of action over the week of Christmas, we will be working at full speed until then to ensure you all get your supply of coffee or tea ahead of Christmas. Meanwhile, over the entire month of December our social media will be focused on providing you with tips and tricks on brewing at home, including some special seasonal treats.

This year has been drowned in unprecedented events and everyone has faced challenges like never before. We want to thank you for supporting Butterworth and Son, and for being the coffee consumers you are. Keep supporting local, and local will keep supporting you.

So, happy holidays, from the most caffeinated bunch in Bury St Edmunds.

Butterworth & Son coffee roasters and tea smiths, based on Moreton Hall

Owner Rob Butterworth travels around the world visiting coffee farms to source great coffees

See butterworthandson.co.uk