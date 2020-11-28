It’s very hard writing recipes from home to tell you the truth, without the call from the fishmonger or the daily ritual of lighting the stove, or going through the day’s produce. . . ideas don’t come so quickly.

So I am finding myself looking into past recipes that I have done and trying to develop new ones. I’m not a big fan of repeating dishes year after year, I like to keep it fresh – yes, I will rework old ideas, but will rarely do the exact same dish twice. There is an exception, my turkey wellington – I love it! It takes a little bit of work and a lot of patience, but it is well worth it, and it goes down a treat at The Northgate in December. I serve it with malt-glazed pigs in blankets, sourdough bread sauce and sweet and sour cranberry jam – or why not try it with last month’s roast vegetables recipe?

I really hope you take on the challenge of making my Christmas Wellington. I promise it will not disappoint.

Christmas Wellington (43258899)

If you are not feeling up to the challenge, I am hoping to offer these at The Northgate ready-made to ‘cook at home’ – so please watch this space!

Happy cooking.

CHRISTMAS WELLINGTON

Bread mix

Ingredients:

4 slices of white bread, crusts removed

8 leaves of sage

50g cooked chestnuts

Method:

Blend your bread and your chestnuts in a food processor until it is a fine breadcrumb. If you do not have a food processor, grate your bread with a cheese grater. Finely chop the sage and mix in. Season with a touch salt and pepper.

Stuffing

Ingredients:

300g sausage meat

50g pancetta, diced

10 dry apricots, diced up roughly

2 shallots, peeled and finely diced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely diced

2 eggs

Method:

In a dry pan, add your pancetta and sweat down for 3 minutes until it releases its fat, add shallots and garlic and cook out until soft (around 4-5 minutes) and then leave to chill. Once cooled mix all together and reserve in the fridge until needed.

Turkey

Ingredients:

800g/1000g turkey breast, skin off and free range if possible

16 slices pancetta

Method:

Butterfly the turkey breast and lightly bash out to flatten and tenderise.

Evenly place the sausage stuffing down the middle and fold over.

Lay out your pancetta slightly overlapping and place turkey breast on top. Roll the turkey in the pancetta and then roll tightly with cling film. Leave to set in the fridge for 2 hours minimum or overnight if possible.

Assembly:

Puff pastry (pre-bought is fine)

2 x egg yolks mixed with a tablespoon of water

Method:

Lay the pastry flat and lightly brush with the egg wash, then sprinkle over the dry breadcrumb mix – this seems a bit strange but is there to absorb all the cooking juices from the turkey, stuffing and pancetta.

Unwrap your turkey roll and place in the centre and roll it up – it will take practice to get it right. Fold the ends and place in the fridge for half an hour to set. You can decorate how you like, but I like the lattice effect. Cut a hole on the top to help release the steam and glaze the whole thing with your remaining egg wash. Leave to set in the fridge uncovered to set and dry.

Pre heat the oven to 220 degrees and bake for 10 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 180 degrees. Use a temperature probe and cook to 72 degrees in the centre. Remove from the oven and carefully place on a cooling rack to rest for a minimum of 10 minutes. Carve off the ends and cut into the desired number of slices.

Greig Young is head chef at The Northgate, Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds

Call 01284 339604

See thenorthgate.com