Grow it, cook it, eat it!

Most of you will know from my articles that I always like to take a positive view of life. For now, that includes looking at how to maintain delicious food both in the restaurant and at home whilst keeping an eye on costs. One of the first tricks with this is, of course, to use seasonal produce.

In previous articles, on several occasions, I have lauded the benefits of growing some of your own ingredients. Whether this be some simple herbs on the kitchen windowsill or another windowbox through to a full-blown vegetable garden/allotment.

Grow your own food

There are many benefits of course to growing and cooking your own produce. These include:

* Freshly-picked fruit and veg will always taste better than those items that have been sitting on the supermarket shelf following a lengthy transit.

* It can be incredibly satisfying to serve something that you’ve nurtured from a seed!

* Getting out in the fresh air is good for you both physically and mentally.

* If you are selective about what you grow, the cost savings can be quite significant.

* Thinking about what to cook for dinner is easier because you can be inspired by what is available.

* It encourages us to widen our repertoire of recipes.

Purple sprouting broccoli and spring lamb. My mint I grow in tubs is bravely poking its head into daylight too.

So there’s my inspiration for Sunday lunch. Interestingly, potatoes are very temporarily out of season – but of course we aren’t in the dark ages and if you ‘need’ spuds then shops and markets can facilitate.

Want to be true to the cause? Swede, turnip, parsnips can be mashed or roasted.

Fish and meat

Yes, these are also seasonal.

Not that you’d think this when we have become so used to having supermarkets shelves fully stocked all year round.

For example, coming to the end of their season are mussels, coming into season we have cod. Goose finished in January and February sees the end of venison season.

We all have a choice as to whether we consider unavailability irritating or the seasonal availability as inspiring and exciting.

Supermarkets sell what people choose to buy. If we want to be more food sufficient in the UK, save air miles to protect the environment and look after our health, then we need to take more responsibility for our food provenance. . . and waste less.

If you’ve nurtured your dinner from a seed you are much more likely to rescue any leftovers.

Catch ‘em whilst you can!

These are all coming to a close of their seasonality, so don’t miss out.

Venison

Turnips

Swede

Parsnips

Mussels

Leeks

Kale

Celery

Brussels sprouts

English apples

TRUFFLED PARSNIP AND BRIOCHE BAKE WITH HAZELNUT AND THYME BUTTER

This is one of my all-time favourite vegetarian recipes, if you are not a vegetarian then you can, of course, use regular parmesan. It is best eaten fresh as the fluffiness is at its optimum.

Ingredients:

300g parsnips, peeled and cut into small chunks

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus extra

for greasing

350ml double cream

3 large eggs, beaten

85g unsalted butter, softened

100g vegetarian-style parmesan, grated

1 tablespoon picked thyme leaves,

plus extra to serve

2 tablespoons good-quality white truffle oil, plus extra to drizzle

300g brioche loaf, cut into small chunks

25g blanched hazelnuts, halved

1 small black truffle, thinly sliced (optional)

Method:

1. Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Put the parsnips on a baking tray, drizzle with the olive oil, season well and roast for 30 mins or until tender and nicely caramelised. Reduce the temperature to 180C/160C fan/gas 4.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the cream, eggs, half the butter, half the cheese and half the thyme. Season well, then add the truffle oil, brioche and parsnips, and leave for 10 mins.

3. Lightly oil a medium baking dish and tip in the soaked brioche mixture. Heat the remaining butter in a shallow pan and cook until the butter turns brown. Add the hazelnuts and remaining thyme and cook for 2 mins before spooning over the top of the pudding. Cover the dish with foil and cook in the oven for around 50 mins until puffed up and starting to caramelise. Remove the foil, sprinkle with the remaining cheese and place back in the oven for 15 mins to brown fully. Scatter over the black truffle, if using, add an extra drizzle of truffle oil, the extra thyme and serve.

Maria Broadbent is owner of Mediterranean restaurant CASA in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds

See www.casabse.co.uk

Tel 01284 701313