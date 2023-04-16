When I first entered into the coffee industry I was newly 17 and looking for a job that I could take with me wherever I went. I started at my local coffee shop and began training as a barista. Over the past few years I have witnessed a significant change in the scene.

Not only is coffee more popular but it’s also growing in complexity. Coffee shops are continually appearing all over the place and the access to good coffee has resulted in an industry boom; customers know what they like and they now have all the options in hand to get it.

This means that I, as a barista, have had to continually learn and adapt to new trends and techniques. It’s no longer just about heating some milk and pouring a pretty little heart. . . It’s about mastering the science and skills behind brewing in order to keep up with its evolution.

Butterworth & Son coffee

However, even the best barista in the world can’t create magic without the right tools and I think we often forget just how much goes into that cup of coffee that you dip your pastry into.

Every coffee shop needs well-maintained espresso equipment, at the bare minimum. Things like the coffee machine, grinder, water filtration system, and other ancillary items are all essential in creating a good cup. I have to mention it again. . . a qualified barista who can operate said equipment is also essential.

A good coffee shop will also need to be aware of things like catering to dietary requirements and hygiene laws.

Barista expertise at work

It’s a whole ensemble of things that need to be considered by both the workers and the customers.

But why am I listing all of this? Where am I going with this information?

It’s all relevant, however, what I am about to say could be seen as slightly controversial given today’s climate.

Coffee shops need to charge more.

I know, I know. People don’t want to hear it. . . the referral to ‘London prices’ is becoming a regular feature in today’s conversations.

But truly. . . the standard prices for things like cappuccinos and flat whites have remained the same, across the board, for years, while everything around us continues to go up.

When you take into consideration everything I have mentioned – a skilled barista and exceptional equipment –and add on things such as water, electricity, waste disposal and even cups and saucers, you can only imagine how it all adds up. To think flat whites can still be purchased for under £3 is a miracle.

Now, I know everything is extremely expensive at the moment and some may say the world has gone mad, but let me be a little bit frank here. . . you pay for what you get.

Speciality coffee is an industry that is going to continue to evolve and the meaning of ‘good coffee’ will too. And in my opinion, once you have had good coffee it’s near impossible to settle for less.

‘So from a barista to her customers. . . do not sniff your nose when cafés start to charge more for your cup of goodness. I promise that every bit of skill and knowledge all the way from farmer to brewer will have gone into that cup to make it what it is.

And good coffee is worth it. And if it isn’t? There’s always your kettle.

That’s all from me this month folks. Keep brewing and stay caffeinated. . . I know I will!

Butterworth & Son coffee roasters and tea smiths are based on Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds

Owner Rob Butterworth’s job takes him around the world visiting coffee farms to source great coffees