I realised something about myself the other day.

When I wake up in the morning, my first thought – every day – is coffee and the first thing I do when I get up is make myself one.

I then continue to drink coffee throughout the day in various forms. . . And when bedtime finally rolls around and I am tucked up under my duvet, I can’t help but think about the cup of coffee I will be having when I wake up the next day.

Butterworth & Son coffee

I’m going to say its all down to my appreciation for the little things in life and not put it down to my crippling caffeine obsession. . . it sounds better that way.

However, because I have such an 'appreciation for the little things in life', I have a lot of different coffees, for different brew methods all on the go at the same time. This means storing these coffees and keeping them at their best for as long as possible is super important to me.

The correct storage of your coffee is actually one of the most important factors in maintaining a delicious brew regardless of how many coffees you have.

Grind your own coffee beans for the freshest flavour

If you have good coffee: You want to keep it well!

My first tip would be to make sure you are purchasing whole beans and grinding them fresh before you brew. This is the best way to keep the flavour profile well pronounced for as long as possible.

However, not everyone has a grinder and sometimes the convenience of buying ground coffee specific to your brew method is just too good to be true.

This means focusing on storing your coffee in a way that’s going to ensure longevity in flavour and body.

There’s a number of different things than can affect coffee and its flavour profiles once it’s been roasted. Things like moisture, temperature, light and even aromas can have an impact on the taste of your cup!

It’s a common misconception that keeping your coffee in the fridge is the best way to do it – this may be true for things like apples and pears but this doesn’t work for coffee. This is because fridges – surprise, surprise – store lots of other things. Things that have strong aromas like cheese, fruits and veg and leftovers like curry or your mum’s famous spag bol. All of these smells, though great and tempting on their own, can really affect the natural flavour profile of your coffee.

My go to is an opaque, airtight container. Keeping that in your pantry or on a shelf away from any direct light is the best way to keep your good coffee good for as long as possible.

See? Coffee is a commitment. It’s no wonder I’m so obsessed with it!

From things like storage to extraction, and from farming to roasting, every aspect of coffee requires us to demonstrate some form of understanding.

I think that’s why we all love it so much – we are always learning new things!

On that note, I’m off to check the seals on my own coffee tubs. And then obviously. . . a brew will do!

Until next time folks, keep brewing and stay caffeinated!

Butterworth & Son coffee roasters and tea smiths are based on Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds. Visit www.butterworthandson.co.uk

Owner Rob Butterworth’s job takes him around the world visiting coffee farms to source great coffees.