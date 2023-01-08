Happy New Year! Here we are at the end of the first week of 2023, and I’m only just starting to get a handle on what day it is.

It’s such a disorientating time after Christmas and the New Year, and then before we know it, we’re cast into said year often with no mast or direction, which can certainly feel a little overwhelming.

What doesn’t help is that I have the annoying habit of looking at the entire picture, never just taking a task in sensible bitesize chunks, but turning the undertaking into a full-blown production – which usually results in me under a duvet procrastinating with all my might! So, when I’m looking out at an entirely fresh year, you can imagine the stalling involved, can’t you?

Avocado Tartine

I think we all experience a little of that dread feeling, whether it be going back to school, back to work, the task of making new budgets, or dare I say it, new fitness and health regimes. None of these occasions are really any different at any other time of year, but a new year does seem to exacerbate the wobbles. My best friend, however, swears by January, practically relishes the reset it allows her, probably why we’re we best friends, the yin to my yang! Whereas she embraces the changes and challenges, I need a slower acceleration, a gradual move. I do get there, but in my own sweet time.

At this time of year, we’re moving on from all the rich food that we’ve enjoyed with friends and family, and it can be difficult to even remember what we used to consume on a normal day-to-day basis. Like most people I tend to crave something fresh, green, and yet still mollifying – I don’t want big dietary challenges or a dish too draconian despite, of course, knowing I need to be a little healthier. But that can wait a wee bit longer.

So, this fresh and healthy avocado-topped bagel is the perfect choice, it’s easy, quick and yet still a little decadent. I’ve topped it with roasted vegetables and given it a little hint of middle eastern spice to keep my taste buds interested, and a pop of pomegranate arils to sate my craving for sweet freshness.

This open bagel features on our most recent menu change at Gastrono-me and happily it’s very popular. Of course we’re well known for our sinfully cheeky brunch and dinner dishes, but happily our salads are also very keenly enjoyed. As I type this article, I’m busily working on some January specials and a few exciting new menu tweaks. Menu creating is really my favourite thing to do, and I love nothing more than working alongside Justin, Gastrono-me’s executive chef, to transform ideas from a page into dishes in front of a guest. Ones that hopefully become new favourites is hugely rewarding and I hope what keeps our restaurants fun and fresh.

I will leave you with this delicious easy brunch dish, and if needed a wish to make your new year’s scaries melt away. Just remember, it’s only a month and not all of 2023 you need to be focusing on! X

AVOCADO TARTINE

(Serves 2)

Ingredients:

2 bagels, split and toasted

1 avocado mashed with a little salt, pepper and olive oil

2 teaspoons of harissa paste

Roasted vegetables (for a shortcut, you can find tasty ones in a jar)

2 radishes, thinly sliced

Red cabbage, not necessary but adds delicious crunch and you can use the rest for salads

Pomegranate arils

Pomegranate molasses

Salt and pepper

Method:

Spread both toasted bagels with a little of the harissa paste, a little goes a long way. Then generously divide and spread the bagels with the seasoned smashed avocado.

Top with the roasted vegetables, sliced red cabbage, radishes, and a small sprinkle of pomegranate seeds.

Finish with the pomegranate molasses and a grind of rock salt and black pepper.

Gemma is executive chef and co-creator of Gastrono-me, Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds and Bridge Street, Cambridge

Call 01284 277980/01223 651325

Visit www.gastrono-me.co.uk