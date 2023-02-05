Goodbye January and a big cheery hello to February! A fun whirlwind month filled with Valentine’s romance, half-term fun, American Super Bowl and of course flippin’ pancakes. Well, that’s the busy Feb calendar at Gastrono-me anyways.

I do think it’s such a relief though when January is finally out of the way (boy does it drag its heels and outstay its welcome), it’s just so post-Christmas dreary, super chilly and a time when budgeting is in mind after a spendy Christmas time. But February, now that’s just a hopscotch to March and then spring with all its new life and promise.

As I write this, by the way, I’m acutely aware I’m wishing months of my life away, which is probably not prudent in middle age, but I’ve always been a bit of a future person, constantly focusing on the next thing, when I suppose I should be enjoying the present.

Funghi Mafaldine

Feb 14th is, of course, a date in a lot of couples’ calendars. St Valentine’s Day is synonymous with red roses, chocolate hearts and dinner a deux, if you’re lucky!

I know for a lot of us marrieds it’s a rush card from Sainsbury’s, a well-known posher supermarket dinner bundle, and an episode of something bingeworthy.

But I can remember as a teen the desperate angst waiting for the postman – yes, we really did wait for cards through the mail, seems unfathomable now?

Many a year there wasn’t one, but oh the year when there were THREE, all anonymous of course and then the frantic race to school to pore over them forensically with my mates, with lots of “oh yeah, it’s definitely from Richard, he writes his l’s like that” – oh the innocence.

Many years later and sharing our first flat, Mike once illuminated the entire flat in candles, petals in the bathtub, and made sure there was a filled champagne flute in every room – oh the decadence, despite it being above a fishing tackle shop on the busiest scariest street in South London!

Then came the toddler years, when I dressed our littlest in fairy wings like our very own cherub, blew up red balloons all day, and we messily hand decorated hearts and stuck them everywhere, all in excited readiness for her daddy to get home.

Ahh the memories. . . I know people can be cynical about Valentine’s and that it’s merely a day created by card companies to make more money, etc, etc. But it’s really what you make of the day, isn’t it?

If it’s going out for a meal or staying in to be cosy then I think that’s glorious, and I really love the extension of galentines and palentines in recent years when you get to celebrate the love you have for your friends, we even think a brunch with your pooch is brilliant, because it’s whoever you love and whoever shows you love in return that matters.

That’ll definitely be the vibe at Gastrono-me on the 14th, romantic, hell yes! But crammed with all sorts of love – traditional, untraditional, plutonic and downright quirky if need be. I’ve spent too many Valentine’s nights, and I know you know the sort – white tablecloth, hushed tones, unimaginative set menu, exorbitant bill, and a sea of tables of two!

Looking around you feel slightly conspicuous of everyone doing the same thing. So, yes, we don’t do that, we have bottomless bubbles on offer, a banging playlist, delicious food you can choose and definitely no hushed tones!

If you’re staying in, I also urge you not to cook something that will make you hot and flustered, far better ways in the evening to achieve that! Go for something that you both love to eat, something that’s easy, scrumptious and allows you time to enjoy the evening and not spend most of in the kitchen.

I’ve chosen to share with you our creamy Funghi Mafaldine, you can choose it on the night with us, or if going for a cosy night in on the sofa, it’s perfect. It won’t leave you with loads of prep or importantly with a mountain of pans to deal with afterwards.

Mafaldine, also known as reginette (little queens), is a gorgeous flat-ribboned pasta that holds a creamy sauce beautifully thanks to its curly sides, but tagliatelle will work just as well. The sauce is decadent enough to let you feel it’s a special evening, but not too rich and heavy so you can still enjoy a chocolate heart or two afterwards.

I hope whatever you find yourself doing this Valentine’s, its full of love and laughter, and remember it doesn’t have to be traditional or stressed over, just memorable x

FUNGHI MAFALDINE

Serves 2 with leftovers

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

A knob of butter

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 small onion chopped

250g of mixed mushrooms, sliced (I like chestnut and shiitake)

90ml of white wine

180ml of double cream

180g grated parmesan or a veggie alternative

300g mafaldine or tagliatelle

Salt and ground black pepper

Method:

Heat the oil and butter in a large frying pan and gently sauté the garlic and onion until softened and fragrant.

Add the mushrooms and season well with salt and pepper, cook for around 6 minutes.

Add the white wine and simmer until the liquid is a little reduced.

Add the double cream and cook for a few minutes, then add the parmesan cheese, season again to taste, and lower the heat, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta in plenty of salted boiling water for 8-10 l minutes until just al dente, reserve a small cup of the pasta water when draining (it’s magical stuff!).

Toss the drained pasta into the mushroom sauce, making sure the pasta is coated, turn up the heat and add a little of the pasta water, I really hate thick claggy sauces and by using the pasta water it makes your pasta and sauce silky and loose.

Serve into two bowls with a little extra parmesan and a grind or two of black pepper.

Gemma is executive chef and co-creator of Gastrono-me, Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds and Bridge Street, Cambridge

See www.gastrono-me.co.uk

Call 01284 277980/01223 651325