Viva have been in their new home, The Viva Theatre, for a year now, and celebrated in glorious style with their first pantomime, Cinderella, written and directed by Viva’s founder, Dan Schumann.

What a triumph it was, right from the beginning with the audience clapping along to the musical prologue.

All the panto staples were there – the huge smiles and energy of the cast, regular if occasionally damp audience participation, booing the villains and, of course, terrible jokes.

The cast of Viva's pantomime, Cinderella

The performances were, as you would expect, uniformly brilliant.

Sinead Mathias Medeiros as Cinderella was utterly charming and believable, winning over the audience immediately, while her singing and dancing carried much of the energy in the show.

The potentially tricky transformation from her rags to ballgown was one of the cleverest and slickest moments of the evening.

As Prince Charming, Ben Clark conveyed an easy charm, coupled with an engaging shyness. His duets with Cinderella were, well, charming.

His interaction with his sidekick Dandini, played by Josh Schumann, were slick and witty. Josh also has an easy, relaxed style, and he soon became friends with the audience.

Even quicker at engaging with the audience was Aaron Blackburn as Buttons.

His manic energy and wit again moved the show along at a great pace, and his evident love for Cinders immediately held the audience’s affection.

The audience singalong, led by Dandini and Buttons, was one highlight among many, particularly for the very young members of the audience who came on stage to help.

Singing a song about a ping-pong ball to the tune of the William Tell overture is now stuck in your reviewer’s head.

The fairy godmother was beautifully and sympathetically played by Emily Thompson.

Invariably appearing from stage right, as is the custom, Emily conveyed her message of hope in cleverly-delivered rhyme, while also managing her share of corny jokes.

And so to the villains.

Viva gave us not one, not two, but three hissable baddies.

Instead of Baron Hardup, we had his widow, Baroness Astra Zeneca.

Samantha Dodd was totally believable in her nastiness, if you can imagine a glorious mash-up of Monty Python’s French Taunter and Edith Piaf.

As for the ugly sisters, Tess and Trace (can you see a pattern emerging?), Michael Heslop and Dan Schumann revelled in the opportunities to insult and assault the audience in an array of outlandish costumes and frankly unbelievable wigs.

The principal cast were supported by a highly energetic dance team, superbly choreographed by Jessica Clifford, including a team of delightful panto babes. Under the expert direction of MD Joseph Hall, the songs and dance routines added immensely to the enjoyment of the whole performance.

A simple set, using cloths to mark the separate locations, was most effective, as were the costumes, which underlined the bright and colourful nature of the show. Clever lighting and the occasional use of pyrotechnics rounded off a joyous and uplifting evening of high-quality entertainment. I expect a second Viva panto in a year’s time.

Visit https://www.viva-group.org.uk/

David Tickner