One of my favourite meats to eat and cook with is pork and we are so lucky in Suffolk to have some great breeders of pork, my favourite being Dingly Dell Pork.

Located on the east coast of Suffolk, it has beautiful fat content and marbling, which adds to the great taste – always remember, fat is flavour.

On this dish we use the belly as it cooks great with great crackling, we also take the ribs off the belly and use them.

Dingley Dell Pork belly with sticky sage and cider ribs, chard, apple ketchup and potato croquette

Pork has so many great uses at the restaurant, we always have a belly on the menu and Sundays we slow cook pork shoulder for one of our roasts. The shoulder is very underused, but it makes a cracking roast and very affordable. Try this dish at home for family or friends and you will get good insight into how great pork can be. . . with some simple ingredients and simple steps you really can impress your guests.

DINGLEY DELL PORK BELLY WITH STICKY SAGE AND CIDER RIBS, CHARD, APPLE KETCHUP AND POTATO CROQUETTE

Ingredients:

1 pork belly, ask butcher to take ribs off

1 onion

2 potatoes

Bunch of sage

Garlic

Lemon

Ribs

Cider

Sage

Onion

Salt

Garlic

Potato croquette:

3 large potatoes

2 eggs

20g parmesan

Flour

Breadcrumbs

Salt

Apple ketchup:

6 apples

200g sugar

Splash vinegar

Bunch of chard

Salt

Method:

Place the belly in boiling water for 5 minutes, take out and dry with a cloth both sides then score the fat and rub in Maldon sea salt, arrange onions sage garlic and a splash of cider on a roasting tray and put belly on the tray and leave for an hour to dry. Set oven to 220C.

While belly is drying, cut ribs into portions, season with salt and pepper and pan fry till golden then put on a separate tray with 300ml of cider and 300ml of chicken stock, sage, garlic and onion and cover with foil and braise in the oven with the pork belly.

Put belly and ribs in the oven for 50 minutes, turn the belly round after 25 minutes for even cooking.

For the potato croquettes, peel and boil potatoes then leave till dry. Then mash, add egg, parmesan, seasoning and a tablespoon of flour.

Mix and roll into balls, then roll in flour, then mixed egg and then breadcrumbs. Fry in pan with a little oil until golden all over.

For the apple ketchup, put sugar in a pan and caramelise till light brown, then add chopped apples and vinegar and cook for ten minutes. Then blend.

Turn the oven down to 160C, add a small glass of cider to the belly tray and then roast for 1 hour.

Turn the oven back up to 200C and cook belly till crackling is crispy, then take out and rest for 20 mins. Also take out the ribs, place on a plate and reduce the liquid. When it starts to thicken, add the ribs back – this gives us the glaze and our sauce

Blanch the greens in salted boiling water for a couple of minutes, then drain, season and serve.

On a plate, place a dollop of apple ketchup, 1 croquette, a large slice of belly, a couple of ribs from the liquor and pour some of the sauce on. Add some greens and serve.

Steve Angier is head chef at The Packhorse Inn, Bridge Street, Moulton, Newmarket CB8 8SP

Visit www.thepackhorseinn.com

Call 01638 751818