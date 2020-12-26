While some like to spend the day after Christmas shopping in the sales, others enjoy Christmas Day 2.0.

But for many, the joy of Boxing Day is the tonic the fresh air, nature and brisk stroll brings the day after filling up to the brim on festive food and drink.

So, if you're in need of some inspiration for where to spend your Boxing Day walk in Suffolk – be it through woodlands, heathland or around a nature reserve – look no further.

These are some of the best places you can visit to stretch your legs and get your fill of fresh air for a Boxing Day walk in Suffolk

1. Lackford Lakes

Dust off the Christmas Day cobwebs with a walk around Lackford Lakes, situated between Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall.

Visitors to the lakes can enjoy nature in all its glory, and there may even be some birdwatching opportunities, as a variety of species are spotted there year-round.

Choose from a number of different trails depending on what you want to see and how long you want to walk: Kingfisher trail (half a mile, one hour), East Lakes trail (two miles, two hours), Sayer's Breck path (two miles, two hours) and Church walk.

While the Suffolk Wildlife Trust visitor centre and facilities will be closed today – reopening from tomorrow onwards – the site will remain open.

The reserve and car park are open daily from 8am to 5pm. All hides are currently closed.

2. Dunwich Heath

The village of Dunwich is within the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, so it's no surprise that Dunwich Heath is a popular spot for walkers.

Dunwich is actually known as the lost city of England as it was once one of the largest towns in the country until it was destroyed by a succession of storms in the 13th and 14th centuries.

Sunset over Dunwich Heath by Dale Reynolds

So if you go here for a walk, you'll be ambling in a beautiful coastal location with a truly fascinating history – and getting plenty of fresh sea air at the same time.

The National Trust looks after Dunwich Heath and Beach, and, like other walking spots, the heath has a number of routes marked out for people to follow.

Choose the grey walk for a short, one mile saunter (30 minutes), pink for two miles (one hour), orange for three miles (one hour 30 minutes) or purple for the two mile 'woof' walk (where dogs are allowed off lead).

Follow the coloured arrows located on the posts at path junctions – these can be followed in either direction.

The car park at Dunwich Heath and Beach is open daily from 10am to 4pm. Car parking charges apply, unless you have a National Trust membership – but tickets must be obtained either way.

3. Alton Water, Shotley Peninsula

With Alton Water Park stretching across 400 acres, it is an ideal place to ramble the day away.

The park, which is run by Anglian Water, is on the Shotley Peninsula about 10 miles away from Ipswich and boasts a huge manmade reservoir, as well as a butterfly garden, a wildflower meadow, ponds and woodland.

Alton Water Sports Centre. Picture: Google Maps

There are three routes around the reservoir – the perimeter of which is about eight miles in total, so it's fair to say you could while away the hours at Alton Water.

The park is open every day bar Christmas Day, with paid-for parking.

4. Stour Valley

The Stour Valley part of Suffolk, close to the border with Essex, is often referred to as 'Constable Country' due to its links with English Romantic painter John Constable.

It's also known in its own right as another Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty thanks to its stunning landscapes.

Clare town centre. Picture Mark Westley

For anyone wanting to experience the area on a Boxing Day stroll – well, there's many stretches of the Stour Valley Path you could follow.

But starting the walk in picturesque Clare and winding your way through to Cavendish and back is a firm favourite, having made The Guardian's list of 10 best winter walks in the UK last year.

It's one of the longer walks we're highlighting, via a seven mile route which is likely to take around three hours, but the scenery alone will be worth all the effort.

5. Rendlesham Forest

For something a bit different, you could head off to Rendlesham Forest and explore the woodland's trail dedicated to a spooky incident there in the 1980s.

Back in 2005, the Forestry Commission unveiled its new three-mile UFO trail commemorating the events of December 1980, when a number of United States Air Force (USAF) personnel claimed to have seen UFO landings in the forest, just outside of RAF Woodbridge.

Rendlesham Forest. Picture: Google Maps

The security personnel reported that they had investigated "lights" in the surrounding forest.

The events became the UK's most famous claimed UFO sightings and have been compared to the Roswell UFO incident in the United States, so much in fact it is sometimes described as "Britain's Roswell".

If that's not your cup of tea, Rendlesham – which is also in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – has two other circular walking trails you can enjoy, of either 0.75 miles or three miles.

Both will take you through plantations, heathland and wetlands.

Rendlesham is open daily from 9am to 4pm, and car parking charges apply.

6. Sutton Hoo

It's not everyday that someone could say they have walked at the site of one of the world's most exciting archaeological discoveries.

But if you go for an amble at Sutton Hoo, you would be able to say just that!

Sutton Hoo, National Trust. Picture: Robin Pattinson

Sutton Hoo is the site of the burial grounds of Anglo-Saxon royalty, including a ship filled with treasures, that was discovered by Basil Brown in 1939.

And the beautiful 255 acre estate at Sutton Hoo, looked after by the National Trust, has far-reaching views over the River Deben.

Visitors to Sutton Hoo are spoiled for choice of walks – with six to choose from: the River View Walk (circular green walk, 0.8 miles, 30 minutes); accessible route to the royal burial ground (orange circular walk, 0.5 miles, 20 minutes); pinewood walk (blue circular walk, 1.1 miles, 50 minutes); valley walk (red circular walk, 1.3 miles; 50 minutes); woodland walk (two miles, one hour); and ferry cliff walk (three miles, two hours).

Sutton Hoo. Picture by Mark Westley

The estate walks and cafe are open every day with a car park machine in operation.

People are advised to book ahead at weekends and between December 28 and January 3.

7. Lavenham

Lavenham is another of Suffolk's famous spots thanks to its historic architecture – it is said to be one of England's best preserved medieval villages – and its links to Harry Potter, as one of its houses was said to be the inspiration for the character's birthplace in 'Godric's Hollow'.

With all that in mind, Lavenham is a fantastic place to spend time wandering around for families or adventurers, and the National Trust has put together a variety of walks for visitors to enjoy.

If you want to see the town's magnificent Tudor buildings, then the crooked houses walk is the one for you.

While on the one mile route, which is likely to last about 30 minutes, look out for the 'wonkiest house' in the town.

For longer routes, take on a walk from Lavenham to Long Melford railway (4.5 miles, two hours) for the chance to see wild flowers, wildlife, and end up at Melford Hall, or a walk around the Lavenham Woodland community project (2.8 miles, one hour 30 minutes) and look out for butterflies.

8. Southwold to Walberswick

A popular coastal spot and charming seaside town, Southwold boasts a sandy beach, colourful beach huts and an award-winning pier.

Enjoy a walk from the town to nearby Walberswick to enjoy some of the most beautiful parts of the Suffolk coast.

Southwold beach huts

Depending on your personal preference regarding how much of the area you want to see and how long you want to walk for, the route from Southwold to Walberswick could be as quick as about 30 minutes (two miles).

But if you fancy stretching your legs for a while longer and spending a bit more time taking in all the sights, you could take on an eight-mile circular walk of the area (about three hours), passing Southwold seafront, Walberswick Church and Westwood Marshes.

The marshland around Walberswick is home to a variety of birds, making it another walk ideal for birdwatchers, or a rewarding one for nature lovers in general.

