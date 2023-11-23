History was made this week as a businessman who has worked to improve education for prisoners was the first person to be presented with a prestigious award – inside a prison.

James Tweed, the chief executive of Cambridge-based Coracle, was handed the King’s Award inside HMP Warren Hill, near Woodbridge, on Monday.

He was awarded the honour by the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare FitzRoy, Countess of Euston.

James Tweed with Clare FitzRoy, Countess of Euston, Lord Liuetenant of Suffolk. Picture: Coracle

Coracle helps prisoners get access to education services using specially-made laptops and currently works in 86 institutes across Britain.

Mr Tweed felt it was only right to receive the award in a prison, where much of his team’s work is done.

He said: “We could have done this ceremony in a swanky hotel in London but that wouldn’t have been right.

James Tweed, the founder of Coracle, was given the King's Award in a Suffolk prison. Picture: Coracle

“We absolutely had to receive this award in a prison in front of the people who actually use our devices for learning and education.”

Mr Tweed noted that, when he set up the ceremony, he didn’t know he would be the first person to receive the award from inside a prison.

This was later confirmed to him by the Lord Lieutenant.

He added: “Coracle works, and can only work, when it is in collaboration with the people who are before me right now.

“The prison education teams, prison staff Governors, our supporters in government, in particular those from HMPPS, the Ministry of Justice and, of course, the men and women who use Coracle and see it as a way to change their lives for the better.”

The Lord Lieutenant described the company’s work as ‘pioneering’.

It was originally based in Newmarket.

The King’s Award, much like its predecessor, the Queen’s Award, is given to businesses for outstanding achievements across a number of fields.

Mr Tweed was selected for the award back in April.

The Lord Lieutenant said: “This is the first time an award like this has been presented inside a prison since the Queen’s Awards were first introduced.

“We are all very excited to be making an important piece of history today and where better to do that than here at Warren Hill in Suffolk, and in celebration of the huge success of James Tweed and his team.”

She believed everyone in the prison system should leave equipped with digital skills.

This would allow them to reconnect with supportive communities and gain control of their lives, the Lord Lieutenant noted.

She added: “This offers hope and opportunity to ex offenders and makes such a positive impact on society as a whole.

“The potential benefits of this technology reach far beyond prison to all those who are isolated from learning, often deprived communities that can be helped to thrive and to flourish.

“As you often say, James, digital literacy is a right for everyone. This is ultimately about second chances and the belief that every person counts.”