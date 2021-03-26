Woodbridge has topped the list of best places to live in the East of England, with judges having described it as 'arty, creative and historic'.

The Suffolk town, which was recently the subject of Netflix hit film The Dig, has been recognised in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide for the second year running, having been ranked in the top ten places to live in the East in 2020.

The guide, released today, sees judges assess areas based on many factors, including schools, air quality, transport, high street health and green spaces.

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times property editor, said: “Woodbridge is our winner in this region because it is arty, creative and historic. Its thriving, independent high street is full of the good things of life and the schools are excellent.

“During the pandemic, it has been the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors, whether it’s sailing or wild-swimming in the River Deben or walking up Kyson Hill or in Rendlesham Forest.”

Cllr Sue Bale, mayor of Woodbridge, said the town's recognition in the guide came as 'no surprise', with the iconic Tide Mill and beautiful river walks setting it aside from others.

"The town is of a size where it's easy to walk around, it's just the right size in my view, but it's got so much to offer," she said.

"It has got a lot of independent shops, wonderful cafés, restaurants and pubs. It has parks and green spaces and the town council owns some of those green spaces and we're deliberately trying to plant them now in a more environmentally-friendly way and I think that's appreciated.

"The town is also on the edge of an area of outstanding natural beauty. It's a good place to explore the coast and places like Minsmere further north."

She said the town also has a great community spirit, which was shown in the number of volunteers who came forward to help the vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic, and that it 'offers something to all ages'.

I can't think of a town which has got a lot more going for it than Woodbridge and it's beautiful - Cllr Sue Bale

And it's that community spirit that she believes will help the town bounce back once lockdown is over.

"Obviously businesses have suffered and pubs and hotels have suffered but there's a feeling that everyone is behind the businesses and wants them to succeed," she said.

"There's an organisation called Choose Woodbridge to which a lot of the businesses belong and they get a lot of mutual support.

"So we're just really hoping that they'll come back from it."

Shotley Peninsula was also among the top rated places in the area. Picture: Google

Cllr Bale, who went to primary school in the town and moved back after years of living away, said the one thing she would like to see more of in the town was affordable housing, with houses in Woodbridge costing an average of £360,000 to buy and £850 per month to rent.

"It's a popular place but the only trouble is that house prices go up and we do need more affordable housing like other places," she said.

Asked what her favourite thing about the town is, Cllr Bale said she had always loved the small alleys and cut-through streets in the town centre. She also said the town had a 'lovely atmosphere' which made it a favourite among both residents and visitors.

"I can't think of a town which has got a lot more going for it than Woodbridge and it's beautiful," she said.

People are very proud of living here and I think it's great for them - Cllr Sue Bale

"Being voted the best place to live is a testament to the people who live here. People are very proud of living here and I think it's great for them."

And Woodbridge isn't the only part of Suffolk to be featured on the list.

Dedham Vale, on the Suffolk-Essex border, has also been chosen as one of the top eight places to live.

Described by judges as 'immaculate' and 'timeless', it was praised for its network of footpaths and cycling routes, as well as opportunities for residents to golf, fish and take part in water sports.

Shotley Peninsula, near Ipswich, also featured on the list, and was described as an ideal place to 'enjoy laid-back village life'.

Ely Cathedral, which was described as 'magnificent' by judges. Picture: Google

It is part of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with judges having said it is 'a slice of prime Suffolk countryside'.

Among the businesses in the area recognised by judges were the Suffolk Food Hall, which they said was 'brilliant', and the Butt and Oyster pub in Pill Mill.

The average house price in the Shotley Peninsula is £275,000, while the average rent stands at £795 per month.

Ely, which is north of Newmarket, also made the list, having been recognised for its friendliness and historic atmosphere.

The judges said their 'love' for Ely was based on its 'magnificent' cathedral, and the sense of community in its market square.

They also gave a shout out to the Silver Oak coffee truck, which is a popular part of the cathedral city's market, the Bagel Bar and the Ely Scrub Hub.

Those looking to buy a house in Ely spend an average of £300,000, while the average renter forks out £800 per month.

