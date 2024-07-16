Hundreds of students have joined together to showcase their love of literacy in a fun competition.

Secondary school students from across West Suffolk took part in the Book Mastermind, run by Unity Schools Partnership.

After taking part in school competitions, 14 students sat in the famed ‘Mastermind’ chair to answer questions about their chosen book as well as a general knowledge round.

Students from across West Suffolk took part in the Book Mastermind, run by Unity Schools Partnership. Picture: Gooderham PR

Students from County High School and Sybil Andrews Academy, both in Bury St Edmunds, Thomas Gainsborough School, in Great Cornard, Breckland School, in Brandon, Newmarket Academy, and Samuel Ward Academy and Castle Manor Academy, both in Haverhill, took part in the grand final.

Taking the overall crown was County High student Minnie Davies, who chose The Hunger Games as her specialist book.

Scarlett Watkins, from Sybil Andrews, and Summer Williams, also from County, were second and third respectively.

Organiser Mandy Harvey said: “The Unity Book Mastermind competition continues to grow from strength to strength with more students taking part than ever before.

“It was great to see students from across our schools join together and we were once again blown away by the level of literacy knowledge on show.”

Ben Godsal, secondary English and reading lead for Unity Schools Partnership, added: “The Unity Book Mastermind is always a wonderful occasion and the standard was sky high this year.

“I never fail to be impressed by the knowledge and commitment of our wonderful young people.”

County High School recently hosted its inaugural primary school Book Mastermind.