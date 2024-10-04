Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Bury St Edmunds’ Edmunds Restaurant hosts first Bury Free Press Business Awards networking event

By Barry Peters
Published: 10:26, 04 October 2024
 | Updated: 10:49, 04 October 2024

Business leaders and finalists gathered last night for pre-awards networking in Bury St Edmunds.

The event was a first for the Bury Free Press Business Awards, bringing together organisers, those in line for the 13 awards and sponsors in a special drinks and canapes event at Edmunds Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds.

The business awards themselves take place next Friday at The Apex - when ITV News Anglia anchor Becky Jago will hand out gongs to winners at a black tie gala evening.

Finalists and sponsors enjoy the Bury Free Press Business Awards Networking Event held at Edmunds restaurant in Bury St Edmunds. Pic - Richard Marsham
Awards will be handed out across categories including lifetime achievement, business of the year, innovation and business leader of the year. The awards are supported by a host of sponsors, with development company Jaynic once again being principal supporter.

Jonathan Tewson, the Bury Free Press head of awards and events, welcomed everyone to the event and wished supporters and finalists good luck for Friday’s gala night.

Food and drink, prepped and served by students from the college under the guidance of culinary arts academy operations manager Claire Waterson, was enjoyed by guests and sponsored by Thomas Ridley Foodservice.

Thomas Ridley's group sales controller Carly Redington welcomes guests to the event
Thomas Ridley's group sales controller Carly Redington welcomes guests to the event
Alex Till, Menta CEO, with the college's Phil Stittle and @INC's Suzanne Banks
Alex Till, Menta CEO, with the college's Phil Stittle and @INC's Suzanne Banks
Claire Waterson welcomes guests to the event
Claire Waterson welcomes guests to the event
Jaynic boss Nic Rumsey, West Suffolk Council leader Cliff Waterman and college CEO Nikos Savvas
Jaynic boss Nic Rumsey, West Suffolk Council leader Cliff Waterman and college CEO Nikos Savvas
Mark Cordell, BID CEO, enjoys the food prepped and served by college students
Mark Cordell, BID CEO, enjoys the food prepped and served by college students
arc Shopping Centre manager Alan Hassell represented his group
arc Shopping Centre manager Alan Hassell represented his group
College students served drinks at the event
College students served drinks at the event
Kirsty Wright and Phil Stittle talk about the awards
Kirsty Wright and Phil Stittle talk about the awards
Head of events and awards Jonathan Tewson
Head of events and awards Jonathan Tewson
Guests were treated to a pianist on the evening
Guests were treated to a pianist on the evening

Sponsors of the 2024 awards are Jaynic (headline sponsor) together with Treatt, Greene & Greene Solicitors, West Suffolk Council, Whitings Chartered Accountants, Menta, @INC, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, arc Shopping Centre, West Suffolk College, Thomas Ridley Foodservice, WS Training and Our Bury St Edmunds.

