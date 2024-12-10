A decision whether to reintroduce the use of chemical weed treatment across the district will be taken next week.

West Suffolk Council will decide on Tuesday if chemical treatment, including glyphosate, could be used in ‘limited areas’.

The council says that evidence shows that the limited use of chemical weed treatment in discrete areas, would cause no measurable harm to the environment and help maintain a more attractive streetscape for residents and visitors, who had complained about untidiness previously.

A decision will be made next week whether to reintroduce glyphosate weed killer. Picture: iStock

In addition, the council says it will will continue to develop its management of open spaces and verges, to promote biodiversity and enhance the environment, including the growth of wild flowers.

In April 2023, West Suffolk Council took the decision to cease the use of glyphosate and other chemicals for the treatment of weeds to promote better diversity. It has also been alleged glyphosate can cause damage to human health and the environment.

However, due to public dissatisfaction, the lack of viable alternatives; alongside a decision by Suffolk County Council to resume chemical weed treatment and evidence from other case studies, the proposal has been made to return to using glyphosate in ‘very specific circumstances’.

These include controlling weeds growing into and around monuments, footpaths, playing surfaces and manmade street structures, such as utility boxes and lamp posts, in grass areas.

The council says limiting using the controversial chemical at hard landscaped locations ensures that any negative impact to the environment is minimised.

Cllr Ian Shipp, cabinet member for leisure, said: “We have invested in our landscapes operation which has seen us continue to develop our approach to enhance growth in appropriate areas and protect large areas of plants and species.

“However, many hard landscaped areas have come overgrown, unsightly and damaged by unwanted plant growth. This is an issue that residents have rightly complained about and called for action.

“Research and trials have shown the responsible application of herbicides can provide significant benefits to our communities while being part of a wider programme of supporting and improving the environment.”

“Through a comprehensive and thorough weed control programme, weed treatment can help control invasive species, make areas aesthetically pleasing for visitors and residents, and helps to maintain conservation areas.

“Equally, by concentrating on using other methods in larger areas, such as reducing the number of cuts or timing them to help local wildlife, we have seen improvements in biodiversity.

“We believe that using this weed treatment in a targeted, limited and responsible way, we will better meet the needs of our communities and the environment.”

Alternative weed control options were considered and trialled including acetic acid and pelargonic acid, however neither were as effective as the use of glyphosate and were significantly more expensive.

Manual methods such as strimming, sweeping and hoeing require significant staff resources and are potentially damaging to structures.

Such methods also are less effective when dealing with weeds in hard surfaces as it only results in foliage being removed and not the roots.

The decision will be taken to full council next Tuesday.