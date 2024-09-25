A petition has been launched to try and save an ‘invaluable’ clinical helpline that is being closed by a hospital trust due to its ‘challenging financial position’.

The clinical helpline for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Community Hospital, will cease operating by November 16. A total of 15 people work on the nationally award-winning service.

Last week, a nurse who works on the helpline spoke out anonymously about the impact of closing the ‘amazing’ service, which provides updates on patients being cared for on the trust’s inpatient wards.

The trust, which needs to save approximately £38 million over the next three years, said it no longer receives funds for the helpline. It added enhanced visiting times and alternative routes to receive updates on patients were in place.

A change.org petition has now been launched in a bid to preserve the helpline, and has more than 400 signatures so far.

A relative who has used the service a number of times said: “Until you have to use this service you do not realise how valuable it is.

“My mum has been in and out of hospital over the years. The scariest time for us was when she had a burst appendix, which I think was before the helpline was launched.

“Due to work we were not able to be there when the consultants went round and she was too ill to relay what had been said.

“She had wonderful care but no-one had time to really explain what was happening; the most we got told was ‘she is having this test and these drugs’. That does not help when your mum is lying in a bed cannot talk and looks like she is dying.

“The staff on the helpline have time.”

Speaking of having to use the service this week when her mum was in hospital, she said: “The patience they take to explain what is happening, answer questions and also make notes to relay back to the doctors helps.

“I can then explain it to my now deaf mum who doesn't always catch what is said when she sees the consultants.”

On the Bury Free Press Facebook page people described the helpline as a ‘lifeline’ and shared their personal experiences of using it. They felt the closure of the service was ‘a huge mistake’ by the trust.

One person said: “I have had to use the helpline daily for important updates regarding my mother's medical concerns, and for relaying messages to doctors etc.

“It was the clinical helpline that told me how poorly my mum was, not the doctors or nurses on the wards!

“Whilst trying to call the wards, and no response, the clinical helpline have managed to raise concerns onto the system for my mum.

“The advice and friendly support I have received has been amazing, and I feel the safety of patients and staff are being put at high risk.”

Another person described the decision to axe the helpline as ‘just utter madness but typical of the state of the NHS due to throwing money at high salaries at the top of the chain and unnecessary projects that have no relevance to patients’ care’.

They added: “I used this service when both of my elderly parents were in hospital at the beginning of the year. It was my family’s lifeline for important information and updates on their conditions.”

And another said: “To me the service was invaluable as apart from not being able to get through to the wards, when you do you’re taking away nursing staff as the receptionists don’t know the answer to medical questions. Also if they have to keep answering questions surely the care being received is going to be reduced.”

Other people said the effect of the closure would be ‘devastating for families’ and ‘this is a real shame on every level’.

Last week, Ravi Ayyamuthu, interim medical director for WSFT, said: “We would like to thank the clinical helpline team for their invaluable service; we are very proud of the accolades they have achieved.

“However, due to our challenging financial position, we have taken the tough decision to close this service.

“We understand how difficult this must be for the members of staff affected and we are supporting them through this change, which includes finding suitable redeployment opportunities within the trust where possible.”

The clinical helpline was set up in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic so that families could receive updates about their loved ones in our care when visiting restrictions were in place.

Should a family member or a friend need an update on a patient, they can telephone the ward via switchboard on 01284 713000 and ask to be put through to the appropriate ward.

Patients or families and friends of patients who are concerned their condition is deteriorating can contact the trust’s Call 4 Concern team on 01284 713000 and ask for ‘Call 4 Concern’.

The team will then visit the patient on the ward to discuss any concerns raised and liaise with the patient’s care team.

If a patient or a loved one of a patient would like to raise any issues or submit a complaint, they can contact the trust’s patient advice and liaison service (PALS) on 01284 712555 or PALS@wsh.nhs.uk