An MP has given his support to residents fighting to keep a community hub in the plan for a second big development in their village, near Mildenhall.

Parish councillors and leaders of the Lightwave charity have had talks over the past four years with West Suffolk Council planners to ensure space for a community hub was included in the developer’s plan for 500 new houses to the north of Red Lodge.

“We were given the firm impression that a community hub was included and everyone thought we were on the right track,” said parish council chairman Sandra Dwan.

MP Nick Timothy met Red Lodge councillor Andy Drummond, the Rev Diane Grano and Sandra Dwan to discuss the issue. Picture: Submitted

However, said Cllr Dwan, at a meeting last month a spokesman for consultants Eclipse Planning had said that, acting on instructions from West Suffolk Council, the community space had been severely restricted because of the need for more green space.

MP Nick Timothy and Andy Drummond, a county and district councillor who is also a member of Red Lodge parish council, met Cllr Dwan and the Rev Diane Grano, of Lightwave, in the village last week.

Mr Timothy said: “It is vital that communities experiencing change with new housing have the amenities and facilities they need as more people move in. That is why I am supporting local residents, Lightwave and the parish council in their push for a community hub in Red Lodge.

“Developers must be required to give back to the communities where they build and make their profit.”

Cllr Drummond has asked West Suffolk Council chief executive Ian Gallin if the apparent loss of land was down to council planners or if the developer had gone back on its commitment.

“Red Lodge has taken a lot of development over the last decade and this is the last chance to address its deficiency in community space,” he said.