A council is warning residents to not respond to a text message scam stating that they have received a parking fine.

West Suffolk Council has received a large number of inquiries about a text which takes users to a fake government website and shows a parking fine for £20 after inputting their vehicle registration number.

This is part of a national scam and the council is reminding motorists in Suffolk that it does not issue fines through text messages.

Legitimate fines are issued in a yellow penalty charge notice wallet on vehicle windscreens.

Cllr David Taylor, cabinet member for operations at West Suffolk Council, said: “If you receive one of these texts, it is not genuine so please do not open the link and do not pay the fine.

“Instead, Action Fraud and the National Cyber Security Centre advise that people report the scam by forwarding the text for free to 7726.”

