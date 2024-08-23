The number of patients being treated for skin cancer has risen by nearly 20 per cent year-on-year according to a hospital trust.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) treated 426 patients with a diagnosis of skin cancer in 2023 - compared to 325 in 2020.

In the data, which recorded 356 people treated for skin cancer in 2021 and 360 in 2022, patients are only counted once a year even if treated for multiple cases of the disease.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust treated 426 patients with a diagnosis of skin cancer in 2023. Picture: iStock

The year-on-year increase in patients was 9.54 per cent between 2020 - 2021, 1.12 per cent between 2021-2022 and 18.3 per cent between 2022-2023.

Dr Lis Fraser-Andrews, consultant dermatologist for WSFT, said the use of sunbeds and attitudes towards tanned skin being perceived as ‘healthy’ are among factors leading to the increase in skin cancer diagnoses.

“Most significantly, we have an ageing population, and skin cancer is increasingly common with age,” said Dr Fraser-Andrews.

“However, social and cultural issues, such as more affordable foreign holidays, use of sunbeds, and attitudes towards tanned skin are also important; a tan is often thought of as ‘healthy’, but it is a marker of UV exposure with increased risk of skin cancer (and skin ageing) with cumulative exposure over time.

“Sunburn in childhood is also a risk factor for melanoma.

“We have seen a significant increase in referrals for suspected skin cancer, as more patients come forward, which is positive, and GPs have a lower threshold for referring patients with suspected skin cancer.”

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds is run by WSFT. Picture: Suffolk News

A recent Freedom Of Information request (FOI), published by The Devonshire Clinic, showed that in East Anglia, Suffolk saw the largest increase in people searching for sunbed shops in the last four years.

Data revealed an 111.99 per cent increase in people in the county searching for sunbeds, between 2020 and 2024.

Dr Conal Perrett, dermatologist at the Devonshire Clinic, which specialises in treating skin cancer, said: “Fourteen years ago, I discussed research that found teenagers who use sunbeds are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

“The fact that now, almost a decade-and-a-half-later, sunbed popularity is actually rising is incredibly distressing.”

Dr Peter Holloway, cancer lead for the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board. Picture: SNEE

Dr Peter Holloway, cancer lead for the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, said: “Even moderate use of sunbeds is inadvisable and I urge people to wholly avoid their use.

“Sunbeds give off UV, just like the real sun, and too much UV in any form increases your risk.”

“Almost nine in 10 cases of melanoma skin cancer, the most serious kind, could be prevented by staying safe in the sun and avoiding sunbeds.

“If you want to have tanned skin there are many fake tan lotions and sprays available and these are far safer.”