Nearly 40 warm spaces including libraries, community centres and village halls are putting on activities to support West Suffolk residents this winter.

West Suffolk Council learned in early October that it would receive winter-related support from county funds.

West Suffolk is using that money to support warm spaces – it has contacted all the spaces it has supported in previous years to see if they were operating this winter and needed funding support.

West Suffolk Council cost of living support. Picture: Submitted

Across West Suffolk 39 warm spaces are operating this winter, including 26 which are being supported by West Suffolk Council with a grant of £1,400 each.

The warm spaces are listed at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/cost-of-living/warm-spaces.cfm The list will be updated as other warm spaces contact families.communities@westsuffolk.gov.uk to be added to the list.

Cllr Donna Higgins, cabinet member for families and communities, said: “We know high energy prices are impacting people and families of all ages. Warm spaces provide somewhere local to residents where they can socialise and take part in a range of fun community activities. It can help people who are at home during the day to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness and reduce their daytime heating costs.”

Warm spaces are one of the ways West Suffolk Council is working with partners and community groups to support residents during the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

The council recently announced details of the Holiday Activities and Food Programme which supports pupils who receive benefits related free school meal with a host of free activities.

It is designed to support children who may otherwise not get a hot meal during the school holidays, but the council is also making spaces available to other families in financial hardship.

More details can be found at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/leisure/holiday-events.cfm

West Suffolk is also encouraging pensioners who aren’t in receipt of pension credit to check their eligibility – those who are eligible will receive the winter fuel allowance. See www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/cost-of-living

The webpages also contain other advice, including:

Support for families

Help for finance and debt

Help with access to food

Help with fuel, energy and utilities

Help with housing and keeping your home warm

Health and wellbeing support

Community grants