West Suffolk MP, Nick Timothy, met with farmers to hear their concerns over the Government’s changes to how family farms will be taxed.

Mr Timothy hosted a roundtable at The EpiCentre, Haverhill Research Park, last week, where he was joined by farmers from all over West Suffolk.

Mr Timothy said after the 90 minute meeting: “I was delighted to host the roundtable with local farmers so I could hear their views about the challenging situation facing those who work so hard in West Suffolk to look after land, grow crops and produce food.

Farmers in west Suffolk were able to express their concerns at the Government's changes to farming with their MP, Nick Timothy.Picture: Contributed

“We should be under no illusion. These changes will see family farms split up and sold off.

“We could see yet more farmland used for housing and unnecessary giant solar farms.

“This risks an increase in food prices, more food being imported and family farms being swallowed up by larger commercial enterprises. The National Farmers Union says three-quarters of farms will be impacted.

“I fear the Government is yet to grasp the severity of the situation — or perhaps it does not care.

“I’m proud to say that Kemi Badenoch has made clear that the next Conservative government will reverse this awful tax.”