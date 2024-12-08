Flood alerts in place as Storm Darragh causes rising river levels across Suffolk

As the effects of Storm Darragh continue to be felt nationwide, multiple flood alerts have been issued across the east of England.

Heavy rainfall over the last 48 hours has seen water levels rise in many rivers throughout the region.

The following rivers in Suffolk currently have a flood warning in place:

Flood alerts have been issued for the areas around multiple rivers in Suffolk. Stock image.

River Thet, Attleborough to Thetford

River levels have been steadily rising at the River Thet, and could go up further, with additional rainfall forecast for today.

The forecast is dry from tomorrow, which will allow levels to start falling, but residents are asked to take care on riverside roads and footpaths.

Rattlesden River and River Gipping, Stowmarket and Needham Market

Minor flooding has been reported on low lying land, roads and riverside areas around the Rattlesden River and River Gipping, although the situation is not expected to escalate.

Areas most at risk are low lying roads and riverside areas through Stowmarket and Needham Market, including Wetherden, Rattlesden and Combs Ford.

River Box, Boxford and River Brett, Cockfield and Hadleigh

A minor flood alert is in place for the River Box, from Little Waldingfield to Thorrington Street, including Boxford.

A similar low-level warning also covers the River Brett, from Cockfield to Higham, including Hadleigh.

River Deben and River Lark

River levels have risen in response to rainfall overnight, but the situation is considered to be low-level and is not anticipated to escalate.

Affected areas are from Debenham to Ufford, including Framsden, Earl Soham, Easton, Glevering and Wickham Market, and also around Witnesham, Tuddenham St Martin, Playford and Grundisburgh.