Flu cases at a Suffolk hospital are starting to decline as the trust which runs it continues to deal with a high demand for its services.

On Sunday, January 19, there were a total of 29 patients being treated at West Suffolk Hospital for flu, including two in critical care.

This compares to the previous weekend, when the trust saw the record number of flu cases this winter, 48 on Saturday, January 11.

A spokesman for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, said the number of beds occupied by patients with flu is ‘slowly decreasing’.

Despite the decline in flu cases, teams at the hospital in Hardwick Lane are still ‘very busy’ and bosses have again apologised to patients who have experienced long waits, which staff are working ‘incredibly hard’ to minimise.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer for WSFT, said: “Ahead of these expected pressures, we have continued to develop our urgent and emergency care services to help prevent avoidable admissions and reduce waiting times in our emergency department, including patients waiting for a bed a in temporary escalation area.

“Where patients do wait for a bed in these areas, their condition is monitored to ensure they receive the care they need.

“We also have robust procedures in place to reduce the transmission of infection as much as possible.”

Temporary escalation areas are spaces where medical care is given in an unplanned setting.

These areas are not used routinely and only during periods of extreme pressure for short amounts of time.

These areas are subject to a thorough risk assessment to ensure they are safe and patients are monitored when in these spaces.

Patients coming to the emergency department at the hospital, or an outpatients appointment, are being asked to bring just one other person with them.

This is to help manage capacity and reduce the spread of illnesses.

Everybody who is eligible is encouraged to get a Covid-19 and flu vaccinations, as these will reduce the risk of serious illnesses being transmitted to vulnerable members of the community.

People are asked to use alternative services where appropriate, including contacting your GP, calling NHS 111 or visiting a local pharmacy.