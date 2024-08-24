The bank holiday weekend is upon us, so we have found five things on in Suffolk over the coming days to keep you busy over the long weekend.

From food, drink, open gardens and history to horseracing, we have something to interest all ages – with an eye on value for money (or, in some cases, free fun).

Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival..Pictured: ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ...

Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival, Sunday and Monday, free

Let your taste buds tour the world without leaving Bury town centre when the annual food and drink festival returns tomorrow and Monday.

Suffolk’s foodie capital will host chefs from some of its most popular restaurants sharing their kitchen secrets, with the highlight being the return of Michelin-starred celebrity chef Galton Blackiston to the Stoves Cookery Theatre on Monday.

Sharing the stage throughout the weekend will be local chefs and drinks specialists, while dozens of stall holders will have treats for every taste. There will also be a range of family-friendly, fun activities, including fairground rides and free face-painting.

The event is open 10am-5pm.

Franlingham Castle is hosting its Knight Fever event this weekend. Picture: Submitted

Framlingham Castle Knight Fever, today, tomorrow and Monday

Spectacular battles, fire displays and minstrels will transport visitors back to the famous 15th century knights’ tournaments at Framlingham Castle this weekend.

‘Knight Fever’ returns, when rival battling knights compete in the ultimate test of strength, skill, and chivalry.

Visitors will be able to witness a recreation of tournaments which were a spectacle of etiquette and pageantry performed for nobility and the masses by gallant knights, who were the superstars of their day.

Other treats in store at the 12th century castle include a fire show, living history camps where would-be knights can learn what it took to climb into 15th century full armour, longbow archery displays, lively music from medieval minstrels and the chance to join in with medieval games.

The event runs 10am-5pm daily.

Sudbury Street Food Festival 2024

Sudbury Street Food Festival, Sunday, free

There’s more mouth-watering temptation, this time in Sudbury for the inaugural Street Food Festival.

Tomorrow, Market Hill will be filled with a diverse range of food vendors from authentic Thai cuisine, Latin American soul food, South African biltong and Boerewors to homemade Pakistani dishes, succulent burgers, loaded fries, mac ’n’ cheese, pizza and hot dogs.

There’s plenty for sweet lovers, too, from whippy ice creams, bubble waffles, donuts and candy floss to traditional and locally-made sorbets and ice cream.

The bar, seating, music and family-friendly activities will be provided by Sudbury Arts Centre, which will be serving a range of hot and cold drinks with beer by Nethergate Brewery and coffee supplied by The Barista Shed.

The event is open 11am-7pm tomorrow. Entry is free.

Walsham Le Willows Open Gardens 2022

Walsham-le-Willows Open Gardens, Sunday and Monday, £8

If gardens are more your thing, then head to Walsham-le-Willows Open Gardens Weekend tomorrow and Monday.

More than 35 gardens will welcome visitors, who can also enjoy music, bell-ringing demonstrations, an art exhibition and floral art in the church.

There will be fruit and crafts in Clarkes of Walsham's yard, birds of prey, giant tortoises roaming one of the open gardens, refreshments, a barbecue and pizza experience in garden number nine, licensed bar, a display of vintage and classic cars, Pimms and produce at the allotments.

Tickets cost £8 and if you can’t get around it all on the first day then you can return on the second day for free.

Funds raised go to village causes and the church.

National Horse Racing Museum wins gold

Newmarket National Horse Racing Museum, Monday, free

Saddle up and enjoy free entry to Newmarket's National Horse Racing Museum on Monday.

Explore the site and learn all about life after racing with behind the scenes tours, try out the many interactive features, see some of the best sporting art around in Palace House and why not get all the family to have a ride on the racehorse simulator.