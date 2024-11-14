The funeral date has been announced for former champion boxer George Bayliss from Bury St Edmunds.

George died on October 20 at North Court Care Home just a few days before his 85th birthday.

George was a former amateur light-middleweight champion and his son Ben Bayliss said, in a tribute article, that his dad was the first person to set up a boxing gym in Bury St Edmunds.

The funeral for former champion boxer George Bayliss is later this month. Picture: Helen Whitcombe

George Bayliss was a champion amateur boxer. Picture: Supplied

His funeral is taking place at West Suffolk Crematorium, in Risby, at 1pm on November 25.

All are welcome and donations can be made to the Royal British Legion.

As well as making the news for his boxing endeavours, George also hit the headlines for seeing off three muggers in his hometown in 2006.

George Bayliss (bottom left) and Mick Bryant (bottom far right). Picture: Supplied

George Bayliss in Sek Kong Village. Picture: Supplied

Aged 67 at the time, he had said: “They weren't up to much as opponents - I've faced much tougher people in the ring. They picked on the wrong man.”

George, who had boxed for England, had a number of gyms, including Bury ABC (Amateur Boxing Club), Phoenix gym and Phoenix ‘95.

He got into boxing through his regiment. He enrolled in the Army at the age of 14, following in his father’s footsteps by joining the Liverpool-based King’s Regiment.

George, who was also an excellent swimmer, boxed all over the world for the Army and won numerous titles.

Of his dad’s other interests, Ben said: “He liked to sing. He loved his music and he liked his beer as well. He loved to tell stories. There was always truth in what he said, but sometimes he would exaggerate.”

George was also known for his charity work, with Ben mentioning an annual skipping marathon that took place with boxers in the Cornhill shopping centre in aid of the special baby care unit at West Suffolk Hospital.