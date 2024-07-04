The polls have closed and the count has started for the West Suffolk constituency.

All 82 ballot boxes are now in the building.

The turnout for the constituency was 60.06 per cent, with 46,331 ballot papers to be counted. Turnout for the last election in 2019 was 64.56 per cent.

The first ballot box has arrived at Newmarket Leisure Centre. Picture: Camille Berriman

Ballot boxes from the Newmarket Leisure Centre count have arrived at the count. Picture: Camille Berriman

Votes are being tallied at Newmarket Leisure Centre, with the result expected to be declared at about 4am.

The exit poll is saying the West Suffolk seat could be a close contest, with the chance of Conservative hold 53 per cent, Labour gain 38 per cent, Reform UK gain 8 per cent and other gain one per cent.

Those vying for the seat, held by former Health Secretary MP Matt Hancock since May 2010, who announced in December he would not be standing again, are:

West Suffolk General Election candidates: Henry Batchelor (Lib Dem); Nick Timothy (Conservative); David Bull (Reform); Katie Parker (Independent); Rebecca Denness (Labour); Mark Ereira (Green); Ivan Kinsman (SDP) and Luke O'Brien (Independent). Pictures: Submitted

- Henry Batchelor (Lib Dem)

- Rebecca Denness (Labour)

- Mark Ereira (Green)

- Ivan Kinsman (SDP)

- David Bull (Reform)

- Katie Parker (Independent)

- Nick Timothy (Conservative)

- Luke O’Brien (Independent)

Mr Hancock won the constituency in 2019 with a 23,194 majority after scoring 33,842 votes and a 65.8 per cent share of the vote.

Labour’s Claire Unwin gained 10,648 votes, Elfreda Tealby-Watson (Liberal Democrat) had 4,685 and 2,262 for Donald Allwright (Green).

Katie Parker (Independent) at the West Suffolk count. Picture: Camille Berriman

With the count under way, Katie Parker (Independent) said: “What I've been hearing from people is that they don't believe and of the political parties and have no faith. There is a feeling of apathy and people think 'what is the point of voting'. Life has been a struggle.

"All I ever set out to so with this was offer an alternative to the big political parties with their political machines and huge donations. I set out to be an alternative, and I feel like I have won regardless as I have done it and seen it through and given it everything. I feel like I am winning anyway."

Henry Batchelor (Liberal Democrat) said: "We have worked very hard in West Suffolk. We were starting from quite a low point and this year we saw a real opportunity and put a lot of work into the constituency.

"We are hoping it pays off and the electorate see a change.

"It is still very early, but we are certainly hopeful of a vote share increase from previous elections.

"People are disillusioned with the Conservatives. What we have been hearing is they are really unsure who to vote for instead."

Mark Ereira (Green) at the West Suffolk count. Picture: Camille Berriman

Mark Ereira (Green) said he had really enjoyed the election campaign, getting out and about talking and listening to West Suffolk voters.

"They have been discussing their concerns about the future. It is quite a dark period and there is a lot of misery out there, with the climate emergency, war, social isolation and loneliness. Many people feel they are not being looked after," he said.

"I have been trying to sell the Green Party message, which I appreciate is quite difficult.

"I'll be delighted if I can retain some sort of decent result, but I have no idea what the result might be at this stage. There are some votes for Green across the county, which is heartening."

Luke O'Brien (Independent) at the West Suffolk count. Picture: Camille Berriman

Luke O'Brien (Independent) said he was quite positive even though he was unknown to most voters prior to the campaign.

"It takes a long time to introduce yourself to people and I am unknown,so I am realistic, but positive.

"It has been a good campaign and I have had a lot of good comments and feedback. It has been an experience.

"I am also looking to the future, so this is just the beginning for me."

Ivan Kinsman, SDP candidate for West Suffolk. Picture: Camille Berriman

This is Ivan Kinsman's (SDP) first election.

The Newmarket resident said: "I am only standing because I, like many voters, am fed up. I am standing for the SDP to offer an alternative choice.

"I have found it very interesting. As a novice I had to work out my own strategy. I have covered Newmarket, Mildenhall and Haverhill, I have canvassed in each centre.

"I have visited the shops and independent businesses in person - I think there is not enough contact between candidates and the electorate. One shop owner said he had been running a shop for 30 years and it was the first time a candidate had come to see him."

He said the big issues voters mentioned to him included the NHS - particularly GP and dentist appointments, immigration and the cost of living crisis, while he was personally passionate about improving public transport connections in West Suffolk.

He said he sees the West Suffolk constituency as 'a bit like a horse race'.

"I am an outsider, a novice with good form from a good racing stable. I am feeling confident," he said.

