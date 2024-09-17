A golf driving range could be improved and extended if a club’s plans are approved.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, on Tut Hill, in Fornham All Saints, has applied to West Suffolk Council to extend its golf driving range, build a detached golf driving range building and extend a car parking area.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans said: “The proposed driving range will replace the existing driving range mats on the site and provide an excellent facility for the golf club.

Bury St Edmunds golf club. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It will enhance the available practice facilities for members and their guests that can be used throughout the year and in all weather.”

The proposed new driving range building would have a gross area of 273sqm with a reception area, toilet facilities, ball wash area and 10 internal swing bays.

The scheme also includes extending the existing car park to cover the area behind the proposed building, along with a floodlighting scheme which would be hard-wired to turn off at 9pm.

Bury St Edmunds golf club. Picture: Mecha Morton

Meanwhile, a row of trees would be removed to extend the width and length of the driving range.